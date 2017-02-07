Get ready for a Full Vision display.
LG has been teasing the launch of the LG G6 by revealing details of the device ahead of its unveil at Mobile World Congress on February 26. In the press invite for the launch event, LG is touting the bezel-less nature of the 5.7-inch display with the tagline, "Big Screen That Fits."
The LG G6 will feature a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 and an 18:9 screen ratio that LG calls Full Vision. The wireframe image of the device on the right shows that the display will fill up the entire front of the phone, which should make it easy to use the phone one-handed.
LG is also adding water resistance to the G6, and while the phone isn't going to run the latest Qualcomm SoC, it will retain the dual camera setup. We'll know more about the LG G6 later this month in Barcelona, so stay tuned for all the details.
Reader comments
Cant wait to see some video footage of the tangible phone!
That ain't gonna go that far......There will be bezel. Narrow as they may be
Yeah I'm not sure why they'd straight lie in this teaser. Way to assure people will be disappointed...
If you look at the hand and the wire frame of the display, compared to the edges of the hand, they are leaving space between the hand and the display. You can see it in the measurement grid on the top and side. It wont have much bezel on the sides.
If this is anything like the V20 with software and battery issues then the screen doesn't matter. LG has issues with producing a premier flagship phone. Every single phone I've owned from them has been a major disappointment.
What the hell are you talking about? I've had the V20 since release day and it's nothing short of amazing.
You're joking right?
The phone was great when I got it. After a replacement handset for a camera issue, it still sucked. The phone has software issues galore. I've never used anything as laggy. LG's launcher is the oddest and most underwhelming feature on a smartphone thus far.
The battery drains just as fast as it can be charged. A 3,000 mAh battery should last you a good portion of the day. Mine is almost dead after 6-7 hours even with battery saver on, Bluetooth & location off. I don't pair my smartwatch with it either.
This phone is so underwhelming that the iPhone with its lack of features blows this out of the water.
I have the G5 and this battery lasts all day easily. Not laggy at all either.
Then why don't you do like all the other sheep's on the planet and buy an iPhone or Samsung.
I hope they get the camera software under control. Using 1 camera looks great, but using 2 or 3 in one pic looks horrible.
You can see that there's a gap between the image of the screen and the surface of the hand. There will be bezels, but I believe they will be smaller to allow for a bigger screen without growing the phone in size.
I hated the race for the thinnest phone and now I hate the race for bezelless screens. The size of the bezels on the S7 edge are perfect. The lack of bezels just sucks.
I believe it when I see it. So far physics plays against LG.
I highly doubt they'll manage to great a 5.7" display that a person can use with just one hand...starting with the fact that no one holds the phone the way they show in that picture....
I have the LG V10. I have average sized guy hands. I have acvtually had multiple girl friends with the same size hands as me. I can almost use the V10 one handed. i assume since the G6 has a screen that is taller and less wide. i will be able to interact with the keyboard much easier and do it one handed. Swiping down the notification shade is possible one handed on the V10 but probably won't be on the G6. luckily the LG Software allows a nav bar button that when clicked pulls down the notification shade for you. So it should be quite manageable for me to use one handed.
Interesting...
Where would the front camera, sensors, and earpiece be?
I like small bezels but you need some bottom chin when holding in one hand otherwise it's difficult for your thumb to reach down to the bottom of the display.
Then again LG have falsely advertised some of their monitors with near zero bezels but turned out the images were not representative and just photoshopped.
For the camera, they could have it pop out from the top (that would be so adorable). And for grabbing the bezels, either software can handle the palm rejection, or they can add custom sizable bezels where you can make the top and bottom whichever height you would like. Software is powerful!
By bezel-less, you mean actually bezel-less, right? Because the last couple years have been these phony companies marketing their bezel-less phones having only very slim SIDE bezels and foot long top and bottom bezels.. Where the side bezels makes literally no difference.
PLEASE TELL ME THE BEZELS WILL BE GONE FOREVER. PLEASE. And for those complain about accidental touches... Software, software, software. Everything can be handled with software. If not smart palm rejection, then maybe add virtual bezels that are resizable based on a customers preference.. Me? I don't need bezels. I can grab the sides, I've been doing it for years. You want a tiny 3mm bezel to grab? Go for it. You want 3 inches of bezel because you have gorilla hands? Go for it. Software, software, software.