Get ready for a Full Vision display.

LG has been teasing the launch of the LG G6 by revealing details of the device ahead of its unveil at Mobile World Congress on February 26. In the press invite for the launch event, LG is touting the bezel-less nature of the 5.7-inch display with the tagline, "Big Screen That Fits."

The LG G6 will feature a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 and an 18:9 screen ratio that LG calls Full Vision. The wireframe image of the device on the right shows that the display will fill up the entire front of the phone, which should make it easy to use the phone one-handed.

LG is also adding water resistance to the G6, and while the phone isn't going to run the latest Qualcomm SoC, it will retain the dual camera setup. We'll know more about the LG G6 later this month in Barcelona, so stay tuned for all the details.