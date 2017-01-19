The LG G6 will make its debut next month in Barcelona.

LG has started teasing details about its upcoming LG G6, and now we have a launch date in the form of a media invite that has the tagline, "See More, Play More." The phone will make its debut on February 26, a day before Mobile World Congress kicks off.

The LG G6 will be the first to feature an 18:9 display with a resolution of 2880x1440 and a pixel density of 564PPI, or what LG calls QHD+. The screen itself will be 5.7 inches, and LG has also revealed that the handset will feature water resistance and a compact body.

LG has ditched its modular design platform after failing to gain any momentum with last year's LG G5, with the LG G6 instead focusing on "aesthetics and usability." The phone will likely be one of the first to be powered by Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835.