You probably shouldn't use water for that burn, Google.
The folks at LG are really going crazy with the daily hints leading up to the official announcement of the G6. In the past we've seen shadowed devices with blurbs, but this year we get brightly colored cards sent to each major tech blog willing to play this silly game with them.
The folks at PocketNow are the latest to get a card from LG, and while it may not seem super obvious at first this card is probably a direct shot at Google's Pixel phones.
Resistance under pressure, when talking about phones, means water resistance. It's something the LG G5 didn't have because the whole bottom of the phone could be removed, and it looks like LG is making sure everyone knows this is going to be a feature moving forward.
The current Android champion for water resistance is Samsung, with their IP68 rating as a standard across their premium lineup right now. That means a Galaxy S7 can go into 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes and still be functional when you rescue it. We don't know if LG plans to meet or exceed this rating with the G6, but if the company is willing to hint about it as a feature you can bet it's going to compare the G6 rating to other premium phones.
That, of course, is where Google is going to be a little embarrassed. The IP53 rating on Google's Pixel and Pixel XL has been a talking point from day one, but if LG releases a significantly water resistant G6 it's going to mean these pixels will be the only phones treated as premium experiences that lack the feature. It likely also means Pixels are the most expensive phones on the market to lack water resistance, which is not going to help sales as we move into the next Flagship season.
This hint may not be enough to get everyone drooling over the G6 just yet, but for those that are it's nice knowing such excitement won't damage this phone when it's in your hands.
Reader comments
Since they mentioned under pressure, any chance they'll include a copy of "Hot Space" by Queen?
Default ringtone, for sure.
...but it turns out to be Ice Ice Baby instead.
That would be perfect.
Still too soon
I love my Pixel, but if the Pixel is the phone that LG is going after, the G6 is already a failure.
Not if it has what they've hinted. The Pixel was a failure from day 1 because of the Verizon exclusivity and the lack of premium features for a premium price. I don't need to pay $1000 for Google Assistant Beta and a good camera when others on the market have a camera almost as good. And don't spout that crap about getting the pixel from the play store because unless you're buying off contract, the financing was like 28% or whatever.
So you're saying the Pixel was a failure, but LG putting their phone in the same box as a failure isn't a failure? Not sure how that makes any sense, but OK.
Wait till this fall, if Google releases a Pixel with waterproofing. People will be saying, "finally". Finally indeed on a 2nd gen phone, the first has water resistance, maybe at a level less than people want, but it is there.
Or when then G6 gets released and they say "this is what the Pixel should have been"
Zero percent interest spread over 24 months.
shhh. stop with your fancy mathing
How is the Google Pixel a Verizon exclusive, just buy it from Google and use it on any carrier.
Does being water resistant have to mean no front dual stereo speakers?
Would rather have dual front stereo speakers..
it doesn't mean anything for the speakers. I just don't think LG wanted to include dual front facing speakers.
Seems like most manufacturers don't want to include dual front stereo speakers.. I mean wtf, c'mon.. Galaxies and their high prices still don't afford us front stereo, and the s7 series had a muffled speaker due to water proofing.. =/
Probably because most people use headphones when listening to stuff. I feel like there's a reason most people aren't worried about the speakers. It doesn't sell phones, ask HTC.
Ummmm, how is "Resist More, Under Pressure" interpreted as a probable shot at the Google Pixel??? did we forget LG's G6 Teaser "see MORE, play MORE" Poster?? Did LG say this was a shot at them?
Stories like this will cause "boot loop" or "LG Sucks", or "DOA" comments to fester up where there is no need. I just got done scolding another article saying that LG's reliable teaser for the LG G6 was a shot at Samsung's Note 7, this is slanderous.
Unless LG themselves (or any OEM for that matter) say themselves it's a shot at their competitors, we need to stop assuming.
This teaser can just be that this will be LG's first (besides the LG V34 isai Beat) Water-Resistant Device that they're showcasing.
Good that waterproofing is becoming more of a standard feature.
We've had a very rainy season where I live. Not worrying about my phone getting wet while traveling and working in the rain has been invaluable.
Uh, the Pixel is not a premium or flagship phone. Great software, dismal hardware, a premium phone must have both, just saying.
Throw an amoled screen on it and I'd consider it
Omg enough who the hell cares.. I've used my pixel xl in snow n rain and it's still running.. If i need to take my phone in the pool or ocean to take pictures n videos I have a gopro for that.. All I want is wireless charging then I'll be Happy..
To me this teaser .means more of a shock proof phone(resist more)...nothing has to do with the pixel phone in my opinion, (under pressure)i would take it like it will perform well under heavy use with multitasking and gaming with little heating.
This.
This.