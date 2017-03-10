The LG G6 is a great phone that has had a terrible influence on me. Or maybe I'm just defective.
For the past week, I've been committing a huge sin, and I feel really terrible about myself. Every time I look at my phone, I wonder what has happened to me.
See, I've been using an LG G6 as my daily driver — tl;dr it's an amazing phone and you should probably buy one — and it's been a pretty good experience overall. But the phone is tall, and it's narrow, which is exactly what LG talks about when it claims its flagship to be one hand-friendly.
So I've enabled LG's on-screen navigation shortcut to quickly drop down the notification shade. While I hate how it looks, I think there's a practical reason most people should consider this, especially as tall, narrow phones with odd aspect ratios become more commonplace in the market.
A history of messing with notifications
Ever since the introduction of on-screen navigation buttons in 2011, Android manufacturers have found ways to pervert Google's original intentions. From changes to the designs (which were, during the Holo era, admittedly terrible across the board) to the addition of superfluous options, companies like LG and Huawei made it very easy to make that on-screen navigation era look terrible.
LG has offered the ability to augment the nav bar with notification shortcuts and quick access to its near-useless QSlide memo utility for a number of years, and it's always been possible to place them in any orientation one desires. If you want the notification shortcut on the left side, so be it on. On the right? You're an animal (or left-handed), but sure.
Enter G6
With the G6, LG made a phone that is usable in one hand but still too tall for the average thumb.
I've never really cared for changing the on-screen navigation buttons. Google has a reason the home button is in the middle, and the back button on the far left. Samsung has gone out of its way (and appears to be poised to continue doing so, at least by default) to do exactly the opposite of what Google intended, but at least it's been consistent in that particular area since the days of the first Galaxy devices in 2010.
But with the G6, something happened. LG released a phone that was usable in one hand, thanks to its narrow frame, but too tall to actually access the notification shade without some hand gymnastics. So in lieu of a "Mini Me" mode (which I don't miss), I decided to try my hand, or thumb, at using that much-maligned nav shortcut — on the left side, no less.
And by gosh, the damn thing worked. Not only does it reorient the regular navigation buttons slightly to the right, allowing me to more easily tap the back or home buttons without shifting my thumb, but the notification shortcut has proven considerably more useful than I initially gave it credit for. You don't realize how much time you spend merely swiping down to check notifications during the day until you take stock of your behavior. The upside is that I can easily open and close the notification shade without shifting my hand and interrupting what I am doing.
What about gestures?
I was scolded by my coworkers, and rightfully so, for polluting the sanctity of the navigation area, mainly because they believe I can accomplish the same thing using gestures. Specifically, many launchers, such as Action and Nova, allow for the setting of a home screen shortcut to quickly access notifications. And other apps purport to allow the same using overlays, so the notification shade can be accessed from any app, not just the home screen.
I tried all of these alternatives, and none have proven as usable, and as functional, as the Quad Blight.
The ugly truth
I'm getting older. I don't take the same care of myself as I used to. I prefer function to aesthetic. I don't care if I walk the dog in dog-eaten sneakers. I catch myself staring at clouds.
I'm also looking for ways to make the thing I use more than anything else a bit more functional, even at the expense of tradition, and symmetry. I can't promise that I'll continue using the LG G6 in this manner — my snob brain curdles at the thought — but for now, it's fine.
This is fine.
Reader comments
The LG G6 has turned me into a monster, and I'm OK with that
So this phone is recommended? Would you trade a V20 in for it? That's what I'm weighing. I tried your button combo and it works well with the V20, just a little weird.
Wouldn't trade my v20 with a 6400mah battery for it. Same software plus the option of removable battery.
6400?
Yep go to XDA in the LG v20 accessories section there's a write up on it. I'm averaging about 30+ hrs
I could care less about swappable batteries, coming from years of iPhones.
Hard to suggest you give up a phone that's that new for any other phone.
My thoughts exactly
Yeah, I like my V20. A lot.
Preferring function to aesthetics is a huge YES in my life. Phooey on those co-workers who deride this choice! I would guess that at least Jerry applauds you for it.
lol nah jerry poured it on, too
I've been using Tasker and Swipe Pad to do essentially the same thing, but I keep my navigation buttons untouched. In swipe Pad I use the lower right of the screen as the trigger, then the lower right hand box contains a tasker shortcut that drops down the notification shade. No thumb gymnastics needed... and it will work on any phone, not just the LG6!
Oh, I guess it's not a native tasker action... autoinput does the magic within tasker.
To be honest, as much as I loathe what LG does with their software, the extra toggle to bring down the notification centre is the sort of thing I think should be on ALL Android phones, specially with this tendency of OEMs to make dinner-trays and cricket bats instead of actually one-handed usable smartphones.
I put that toggle on the G4 during the 4 months I lived with it (until the motherboard died out of nowhere) and if that wasn't available, I don't think I'd have even used the phone for more than a week. I'll take function over form any day of the week.
Too bad the North American version is going to be neutered!
That's not taking into consideration of the non American/Korean phone that won't have wireless charging (American exclusive) or a DAC (Korean exclusive).
I can't see how difficult it would be to have these features on all G6 models.
I used to use this on my G4 and it worked pretty good but i also hated it at the same time. It would be awesome that in an update they were about to add the fingerprint gestures like the pixel has... it would solve all your problems with how that looks
I use Nova on my V20 instead of the extra nav button, love it plus I can change my icon pack.
I actually use Nova, too. But I still find myself using the nav button more.
Nova allows you to swipe down from anywhere to access the notification shade. It works wonderfully.
He said that in the article.
Reading the article allows you to comment intelligently on an article. It works wonderfully.
Hahahaha
I have this on my G4 and have the same 4 nav buttons set up, as you have them.......except, I chose to have them in the exact opposite order as you! I love this customization feature.
You shouldn't have to do something like this to make it usable (although it's nice they allow you to). Not really a fan of the tall phone trend. I hope Google doesn't follow suit. I have no problem using the 6P or Pixel XL in one hand.
Yeah same, this seems like something they had to come up with to overcome a design flaw honestly. I have not seen any benefit that outweighs the negatives for me.
This is not a new option, they have allowed you to change the buttons since the LG G2 including the notifications pulldown. It was one of my favorite options on the G2 actually.
I agree with your coworkers. Still love you dude.
<3
Yes, this. Even on my Honor 8, I have enabled the same button and it has been great.
Good to know!
Screenshot?
"I think there's a practical reason most people should consider this, especially as tall, narrow phones with odd aspect ratios become more commonplace in the market."
People want this? Who is asking for a tall phone with a weird aspect ratio? This is not something that I personally want.
This. What evidence of tall phones with odd aspect ratios becoming common is there?
G6 has this aspect ratio.... The Galaxy S8 is rumoured to have the same... These 2 phones, as far as flagships, make up the majority of Android flagships by sales numbers... Sorta kinda indicates it is becoming more prevalent yeah??
I use an app called swipe home button and with it, I can literally just swipe up from the Sammy home button and it brings up my recent apps. It's bloody fantastic it is. Customize it to whatever you want to do.
The problem i have with tall phones, is finding shorts that have deep pockets. (live in Florida, shorts year round)
Good write-up Alex. I've used the G3 (1 yr) & G4 (2 yrs). At first I wasn't a fan of the adding the button, but once I did, I couldn't go back. Its very functional. I'm a lefty, so I have it on the far right side. I rarely reach up and swipe down anymore.
Hi.
My bad!
Eh. Canadian. Brit. Same thing.
Yup.. neither have Trump as president!
It was Daniel ^_^
It WAS Daniel.
Hell yes, loved it, and the rear mounted buttons(with their software shortcuts) on my G3.
Everyone says how great it is that OEM's differentiate themselves with hard and software.
If this was true, wouldn't LG, HTC, Sony, and others have a much greater market share?
It seems the majority of people who buy smartphones don't agree with that particular old saw.
I thought about putting this on my v20, now I think I'll for sure do it.
The main thing I get from this is that Nova Launcher is going to be a main stay on these newer devices.