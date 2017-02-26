Check out our first sample images and video from the G6's dual 13-megapixel cameras!

With the official announcement of the LG G6 today in Barcelona, we're finally able to share our first sample images and video from the phone, which we've been using here in Barcelona, Spain for the past few days. The G6 builds on the dual camera setup of the LG G5 and V20 from last year, now with the same 13-megapixel sensor in both cameras. In the regular 71-degree camera you've got an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization. For the wide-angle, it's f/2.4, but without OIS. And around the front, LG brings a 5-megapixel behind an f/2.2 lens, with a 100-degree angle to fit more stuff in your selfies.

Check out our sample pics below, and be sure to hit up our full review for the verdict on LG's 2017 flagship! (Keep scrolling for our (#vidsample) at the bottom of this post.)