The LG G6 may launch in India before the end of April.

Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India later this week, and it looks like the announcement made LG realize that it also has a flagship that's yet to make its debut in the country. The South Korean company has finally started taking registrations for the LG G6 in India, which means that a launch isn't too far away.

We don't have any further details at this point, but it looks like the LG G6 will be priced at around the ₹49,990 mark. The G6 was unveiled a full month before the Galaxy S8, going up for sale in the U.S. two weeks ahead of Samsung's flagship. The phone itself has a lot to offer, including a 5.7-inch QHD+ panel with an 18:9 ratio, Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, dual 13MP cameras at the back, 5MP front shooter, and a 3300mAh battery.

The phone comes with 32GB internal storage in the U.S., but the Indian variatn will offer 64GB internal memory as standard. However, the Indian unit won't have wireless charging. If you're interested, you can register your interest in the LG G6 from the link below. The handset is likely to debut at the end of this month or during the first week of May, and we'll let you know once we hear more.

Register your interest for the LG G6 in India