LG's new flagship will reportedly focus on screen-to-body ratio.
Just as LG looks set to dump modularity in its 2017 flagship, there's another eye-catching gimmick to take its place: An extra-tall, extra-large display. As it's done in the past, the Korean firm has started trickling out details of its next major phone release, ahead of what'll presumably be a Mobile World Congress unveiling at the end of February. LG Display has told The Korea Herald that the upcoming handset will use a "QHD+" LCD display at 1440x2880. LG Display calls it an "18:9" aspect ratio, in a move sure to anger math nerds the world over.
"QHD+ is expected to maximize users' experience and value by providing ultra-high definition, differentiating it from all other mobile display panels," LG display SVP and head of mobile development Kim Byeong-koo is quoted as saying, though it's not clear how this "ultra high definition" is supposed to be any different to previous LCDs with similar pixel density.
LG also claims touch response, a thinner profile and better daylight visibility in its new display, all of which we'd expect from a new generation of panels. It's also said to be 30 percent more efficient than "predecessors," which presumably means the class of LCD used in the G5 and V20.
Meanwhile, citing sources, The Verge reports that the LG G6 will focus on "maximizing the screen-to-body ratio," which LG attempted with 2013's G2, but which has been lacking from the company's more recent handsets.
The Korea Herald says the G6 will break cover sometime "next month," which would fit with a launch event at MWC.
Reader comments
If you're going to waste screen real estate with on-screen buttons, it makes sense that you should include a bigger screen (and drop the bottom bezel). And/or, maybe they plan to use this extra space to do the same sorts of things that the tiny second screen of the V20, which makes a lot more sense than including a separate display for these functions, and I'm sure have one continuous display will be simpler from a software/support perspective.
Not a big fan of LCD's anymore but the aspect ratio sounds nice since going wider on phones will ruin one hand usability. Maybe they are finally listening to their customers mentioning the LG G2. But maybe they are going thin bezels because the rest of the industry is.
This sounds great and all, certainly better than the mods. But is LG really in a position to be floating the new things they're trying to the media?
Pessimistic, I know. Just make the G6 a solid phone that people might want. You need a leg to stand on LG. Let's establish that first.
The G2 was such a good looking phone. Kind of a shame I had the VZW variant that was butchered.
The G6 sounds nice, but what about the Nougat update for the G4????
Regarding the V30, I expect it to have a 5.9 or 6 inch display if the G6 is going to have a 5.7 inch one...
Or perhaps this means there won't be a V30? Even with the Note fiasco I don't think LG is moving a lot of V20's so I could see them just consolidating and cutting their losses.
How is this different than the G2 which was same size as its N5 cousin but had reduced bezels and larger screen size?
It's completely different because the shape of the screen on the G6 will be different. The G2 and the Nexus 5 had the same aspect ratio and resolution, but the G2's screen was a bit larger. Also, for what it's worth, the G2 was noticeably larger than the N5. Trust me, I had both, and they felt completely different in the hand. Also, while the 0.25" difference in screen size seems like not much, it was a pretty clear difference.
Lame. Get back to me when they release a 36:18 display.
Why don't they just make a really good normal phone instead of trying all these weird gimmicks. I guess they just haven't learned.
How LG never tires of mking phones that nobody wants is beyond me. instead of doing this they should just make a really decent phone like the OnePlus 3 and try to get it into people's hands.
i'm really SICK of tall thin phones. I was hoping LG wouldnt do what Samsung did starting with the Note5.
Isn't this called the v20 already
I'm still waiting for Sabre to release their triangular Pyramid phone in the UK :(
After the G4 they should've just hung up the G line altogether. I mean I know it's just a name but I think they'd do better if they started a whole new line. It'd put a better image in people's minds like when HTC suddenly after making tons of phones made the HTC one haha. They need a reboot.
It's a BIG mistake for a main stream flagship device that's supposed to be suitable for more than 50% of people to go above a 5.2 inch display. Phones over 5.2 inches should be left to their speciality devices such as their V line and Stylo line. They are going to hurt their mobile sales really bad again.