The LG G6 is one of the most exciting phones of the year, and a good introduction to flagship season 2017! Should you buy it or wait for the Galaxy S8?
It's April 7, and that means the LG G6 is now available to buy in the U.S. and Canada (though carriers have been shipping them to some lucky pre-orderers for a couple of weeks now). Choosing to buy a new phone is a tough decision, but choosing to buy the LG G6 when the Samsung Galaxy S8 is on the horizon — it comes out in two weeks — makes the choice that much harder.
If you're in the market for a new phone, and are considering the LG G6, here are some things you need to know.
It's got a big screen, but feels really compact
The LG G6 is the first of likely many phones with a non-standard screen aspect ratio. Specifically, its 2:1 (or 18:9, for a more standard comparison) screen makes it considerably taller than most phones out there today, but coupled with the near-elimination of bezels around the bright, beautiful IPS display, it's one hand-friendly.
The screen really is beautiful. Contrast is great for an IPS display, an area where Samsung's AMOLED panels traditionally take the lead, and colors are punchy and accurate. Indeed, LG's 2880x1440 pixel screen is Dolby Vision HDR certified, as well as HDR 10 certified, two competing standards that, with the help of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and others will make it much more pleasant to watch video content on a relatively small phone screen.
It's got wireless charging, but only in the U.S. and Canada
For some reason, LG decided to keep one of its best features, wireless charging, limited to the North American market. It's not a huge deal — most people rely on Quick Charge wired charging through the USB-C port — but it's strange nonetheless. Still, the phone's 3,300mAh battery may need a top-up, wired or wireless, once or twice throughout the day, as we've found the phone to have less-than-stellar uptime compared to phones like the Pixel XL.
These LG G6 features are limited to some regions
Its two cameras are wonderful and creative
Like the G5 and V20, the LG G6 has two cameras on the back, each 13MP in resolution but with differing focal lengths that transition seamlessly using toggles in the simple-yet-powerful camera app.
We've spent some time playing with G6's optics, and while the regular, optically-stabilized is great indoors and out, it's the wide-angle sensor that we've grown to love, especially when taking landscape photos that capture the whole field of view.
LG's also got some really fun camera modes that take advantage of its symmetrical screen, which can be divided into two perfect squares. You may not want to use the word 'twofie', but the phone can take two square photos at the same time using the front and back cameras.
Only the Korean unit gets the Quad DAC
One of our favorite features from the LG V20, the Quad DAC that makes music incredibly inviting, full and sonorous, is not coming to the North American or European models of the G6. Citing higher costs, LG says that there just isn't a big market for audiophile components in smartphones — but that doesn't exactly assuage our frustrations.
Get a microSD card, because the storage won't last
Another strange decision, especially in light of the Galaxy S8 coming with 64GB of storage by default — the North American and European LG G6 only comes with 32GB of internal storage, with no option to buy a higher-capacity model. Sure, 32GB should be fine for most people, but it won't last forever, which is why we recommend you buy a big, spacious microSD card for it.
Don't buy an LG G6 without a microSD card
The launcher is still pretty terrible
We like the software on the G6 — it's LG's most restrained take on Android to date, and there's very little to complain about. But the launcher, which eschews the app drawer and adds ugly borders around all homescreen icons, is pretty bad.
Our recommendation? Download Nova Launcher, Action Launcher, Evie Launcher, or something that resembles the opposite of whatever LG is thinking.
Those colors are gorgeous
Black or platinum — doesn't matter. Both colors are really, really nice, and they shimmer and reflect light in their own unique ways. I haven't been a big fan of the generic silver that seems to ship with every phone these days, but LG's take on it, called Platinum, is really something else altogether. And then there's the shiny, fingerprint-friendly black color, which I've been using. I love it; as long as you keep it clean, it's one of the crispest-looking phones I've ever had in my pocket.
There's also a white variant, but it's not coming to the U.S.
Which color LG G6 should you buy?
It's a really solid phone
Honestly, the LG G6 doesn't do anything badly. It's well-designed, gorgeously-engineered, and comes off as a mature, reliable piece of equipment. As MrMobile said in his review, it wears its chunkiness on its sleeve, not trying to hide its metal frame with sloping glass. As a result, it may feel a bit squat next to the Galaxy S8, but I've grown to really love that solidity, both in my hand and my pocket.
donm52704-02-2017 12:07 PM“
The LG G6 has clean strong lines and thick frame leans on the industrial side. Bezels down to a minimum and screen framed with the right amount of chin. Silver has a business classy look to me while the murdered out black reminds me of my LG G2 days and very nice too. You say the S8 UI looks clean but can't understand how you can say that compared to the G6. The G6 would be closer to stock...Reply
It's waterproof, drop-resistant, and covered in glass, just like the Galaxy S8. And while it lacks this year's Snapdragon 835 platform, I've yet to worry about its performance, since the Snapdragon 821 — which powers the Pixel and Pixel XL — is still so good, and feels so new.
The bottom-firing speaker is good, the headphone quality is great, as is the call quality and LTE reception. I had some trouble connecting to one particular LG Bluetooth speaker, and the Bluetooth volume was unexpectedly low on another speaker, but that's the extent of the bugs I've found so far.
- LG G6 review
- LG G6 second opinion: This one's the best
- LG G6, one month on: A great phone, and the best LG has ever made
It's around $100 cheaper than the Galaxy S8
So here we come to the final decision. At between $650 and $700, depending on the carrier, the LG G6 is around $100 cheaper than the Galaxy S8. That's a lot of money to save on a phone that's better in some ways (it's much easier to pick up off a table, and the fingerprint sensor placement is so much better) and nearly as good in others.
If you've made up your mind, you can learn everything you need to know about the phone in our forums!
Then you can figure out which carrier to buy it from.
Where to buy the LG G6 in the U.S.
LG G6
- LG G6 review!
- LG G6 specs
- LG G6 vs. Google Pixel: The two best cameras right now
- Everything you need to know about the G6's cameras
- LG forums
Reader comments
LG G6 now available: Here's everything you need to know!
I want to buy it but I preorder the S8+ already. Maybe I sell my Pixel XL to get the G6
There are so many lower priced phones that offer more of what I want. The lack of the quad dacs really killed it for me.
Awfully expensive for a phone that becomes a paperweight in a year or less. Don't trust LG, won't buy another LG product, hope they get sued into Oblivion. (My g4 just bootlooped 2 days ago after 9 months).
Mine bootlooped after almost 18 months. Sent it to LG, got it back after a week or so; they wouldn't repair it because it was rooted and had had a 3rd party screen repair. Thankfully I was able to disable the two big cores and it's been running fine for a week now. But yeah LG never again....time to give the Chinese brands a try I guess...
I would consider it if there wasn't an S8 Plus. But I'm waiting for the Note 8, anyway.
Also, SAMOLED and Samsung Pay are the killer features that would stop me from picking the G6 over the S8/Plus.
Exactly my thoughts as well. Note 8 and Samsung Pay. I shop at Target too often and NFC only mobile payments don't work there.
Their UI is still a mess and pretty far behind Samsung, which is saying something since Samsung seems to be swinging back to a bloated mess of a UI too. The cameras look fairly unimpressive too, again I have never ever wanted a wider angle lense (but that is just me), regardless of my feelings on the lense the pictures it produces just look alright to me. Overall I am just not really impressed with the phone, more impressed than last year but that bar is so low it is hardly worth mentioning.
If you care about front facing camera at all, avoid the G6. It's laughable. Just so bad.
It really is. Flip phone bad. LG what were you thinking?
I was hoping it was just the demo phone but they all suck.
Gotta s8plus in the wing so it's no on the g6 . Saw them both side by side and the s8 I'm sorry but it's just stunning next to anything else out at the moment
If LG had put 64 GB of storage in this phone, I would have considered it.
They lost me at "may need a top off once or twice a day, because battery life is less than stellar". After the disgrace that was the Moto X Pure, I'll never buy another phone that isn't applauded for great battery life.
Yes, this exactly . . .
Yep. Stopped reading after I saw that.
I think that the Honor 8 Pro is a serious alternative to the G6. At least you can forgive the compromises as it is much cheaper.
The Honor 8 Pro looks really interesting to me. The one concern when dealing with smaller companies, is their repair policies. I personally have a Nexus 6p that has been with Huawei since March 13th due to the 7.1.1 boot loop. These smaller companies can't afford a quick turnaround like the big boys. They also don't have anyone regulating them. I was told that the repair process would take 7-10 days. Then I was told (after sending) that the 7-10 day Windows doesn't start until they actually receive the phone. It took them 48 hours to email me my shipping label, then another 48 hours to process the device into their system after my UPS tracking listed it as delivered. Then after another call I was told that it's actually 7-10 weekdays and that they were experiencing a 1-2 day delay due to high work orders.
I hated my Moto X Pure, but at least they sent you a new device and you sent your old one back. They took a cc as insurance.
In case you are wondering, I didn't buy the 6p from Google, which is why I had to go through Huawei.
I loved the LG G6! It was a great phone with super thin bezels and felt small despite being 5.7". I had to return mine though because it had scratches on the camera lens, and that was after 5 days of owning it. I kept it in a case and didn't get it anywhere near sand.
It's too bad. Otherwise it was a solid device.
And that's with gorilla Glass 5 on the lens
Minimal LG bloat is worth mentioning too.
Too many compromises which the author touches on. I can get alternatives for much cheaper or get the GS8/GS 8+, where I don't have to hear a company say "we limited certain features to our home market." Sorry LG. I get tired of hearing that.
That comment on the battery life worries me. Companies need to improve this to get my money. It shouldn't be beat out by the Pixel XL.
"But the launcher, which eschews the app drawer and adds ugly borders around all homescreen icons, is pretty bad."
Are you just lazy? BOTH of those can be changed with the default launcher with just a few taps. You've clearly never changed a single setting in any app before in your life. I've had no complaints with using the default LG launcher with the app drawer enabled and the icon borders disabled. If you just want to complain about something that is a non-issue merely to have a bullet-point then you are an awfully poor journalist.
Don't want either the G6 or the S8. Both are too full of silly screen gimmicks. I hate curved glass front and/or back. G6 has too little built in storage and S8 is far too expensive. Of course they will both sell well. The Samsung's will dominate, unless they fry. Tired of the obsession with less bezel. Nothing wrong with protecting the screen. All the obsession with bezels, and cameras has caused the manufacturers to focus too much attention on non relative items. These are NOT video toys or cameras. That is why they sell TV's and DSLR's! These are tools for communication and GPS.
Pixel XL is pure Android with a fairly good size battery, a course it's going to last longer.