Well, you're getting one part of this right, LG.
We are merely a few weeks away from the official launch of the LG G6 at MWC 2017, and now, on top of the latest hardware leaks, we're getting more information about the launch. According to well-known leaker Evan Blass over at Venturebeat, the G6 will launch to consumers quickly after its February 26 launch — at least, in South Korea.
Blass claims that the LG G6 will hit South Korean retailers just over a week after launch, on March 9. The launch elsewhere is unfortunately a bit later — April 7 in the U.S.
That move back to an April release in the U.S. could prove to be a pivotal decision, as that will start to approach the time that rumors say Samsung will launc the Galaxy S8. All expectations are that the G6 would still hit stores before Samsung's latest flagship, but it would surely benefit LG to get as much time separation as possible to try and capture some sales.
We'll see all LG has to show off at MWC 2017 with its launch announcement on February 26, which kicks off at 6 a.m. ET.
Reader comments
If some of the current S8 Design leaks are true, LG may be able to steal some away this time around.
Would love this device. I bought the G5 back in december, so I'll probably stick with it till next December. The v30 will be in my cross hairs then.
Smart move by LG. Need to get this phone is the hands of people prior that might consider moving to Samsung products. Just from the sound of what they are doing makes me think this will truly be on of LG's best phones made. Look forward tp purchasing it as well.
April? Does that undercut Samsung's window at all?
Well, this certainly makes me give another look at the Mate 9. I was hoping for a much earlier US launch. We'll see what they say in February.
Perfect for me. I'll get to directly compare the G6 vs S8 vs Mate 9 and then make a decision.