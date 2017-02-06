Well, you're getting one part of this right, LG.

We are merely a few weeks away from the official launch of the LG G6 at MWC 2017, and now, on top of the latest hardware leaks, we're getting more information about the launch. According to well-known leaker Evan Blass over at Venturebeat, the G6 will launch to consumers quickly after its February 26 launch — at least, in South Korea.

Blass claims that the LG G6 will hit South Korean retailers just over a week after launch, on March 9. The launch elsewhere is unfortunately a bit later — April 7 in the U.S.

That move back to an April release in the U.S. could prove to be a pivotal decision, as that will start to approach the time that rumors say Samsung will launc the Galaxy S8. All expectations are that the G6 would still hit stores before Samsung's latest flagship, but it would surely benefit LG to get as much time separation as possible to try and capture some sales.

We'll see all LG has to show off at MWC 2017 with its launch announcement on February 26, which kicks off at 6 a.m. ET.