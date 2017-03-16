T-Mobile is the first U.S. carrier to officially announce its plans for the LG G6, and they're in line with expectations.

The company is rolling out the proverbial red carpet for the new flagship, pricing it at $650 outright, or 24 payments of $26 after $26 down — a hair cheaper than Verizon's price, and in line with expectations for most high-end smartphones.

T-Mobile also says that the G6 will, like Verizon, be bundled with a Google Home if the device is ordered before April 30 — a nice bonus for anyone purchasing the phone in the U.S. The Google Home itself is being provided by LG, so this is not a T-Mobile-specific deal (it appears that all carriers offering the device will be offering it) but it's one more great incentive for users to go with the G6 rather than wait for the Galaxy S8. That April 30 date is likely no accident, either — the Galaxy S8 is expected to be released in the U.S on April 28.

It's unclear if, like Verizon, pre-orders will begin on Friday, March 17, but we'll have to wait and see.