T-Mobile is the first U.S. carrier to officially announce its plans for the LG G6, and they're in line with expectations.
T-Mobile is first out of the gate for announcing the pricing and release date of the LG G6, which will be April 7, as we reported.
The company is rolling out the proverbial red carpet for the new flagship, pricing it at $650 outright, or 24 payments of $26 after $26 down — a hair cheaper than Verizon's price, and in line with expectations for most high-end smartphones.
T-Mobile also says that the G6 will, like Verizon, be bundled with a Google Home if the device is ordered before April 30 — a nice bonus for anyone purchasing the phone in the U.S. The Google Home itself is being provided by LG, so this is not a T-Mobile-specific deal (it appears that all carriers offering the device will be offering it) but it's one more great incentive for users to go with the G6 rather than wait for the Galaxy S8. That April 30 date is likely no accident, either — the Galaxy S8 is expected to be released in the U.S on April 28.
It's unclear if, like Verizon, pre-orders will begin on Friday, March 17, but we'll have to wait and see.
LG G6
- LG G6 review!
- LG G6 specs
- LG G6 vs. Google Pixel: The two best cameras right now
- Everything you need to know about the G6's cameras
- LG forums
Reader comments
LG G6 coming to T-Mobile April 7 for $650
Damn price drops already ...That can't be good ...Well maybe for the consumer. Well from a business strategy they have to do this
T-Mobile is simply setting a lower price than VZW which is not unusual. It is not LG dropping the price "already".
What do you mean price drops already? This is the first time we've heard official pricing.
He's comparing Tmobile price to Verizon. A whole different carrier. Doesn't mean anything.
Not a price drop, carriers price the device different. ATT will probably be the most expensive.
You're absolutely correct.
http://m.androidcentral.com/lg-g6-coming-att-april-7-720-you-get-second-...
Yes... Can't wait to upgrade from the G5 to G6... Fair pricing too along with the Google Home
Just take $129 off the price, I have no need for Google home.
I'd rather seeing that its bootloader is unlocked. All those ISP-specific phones have too much bloatware.
You could always sell it....
Nice!
Great news to start my day!
YES!!!!, YES!!!!, YES!!!!, YES!!!!, KEEP EM COMING!!!!
Two more Carriers left to confirm their pricing!!
AT&T, AND SPRINT, WATCHA GOT!!??
And last but not least, the Unlocked Version, I'M DEFINITELY WAITING TO SEE WHAT THE PRICE WILL BE!!! *VERY EXCITED*
Yes, I'm only interested in the unlocked model. It shouldn't be substantially more should it?
Hmm, so I just checked out LG's website on the LG G5 Unlocked Price which is 650 dollars.
I think the Successor will be between 650 and 700 at best, but we'll see, things are looking bright so far! :)
Now that I know goggle home will come with it on t-mobile too, then I might just trade in my galaxy s7 edge for this. If its got a bright display and good color reproduction I might. I will have to check it out in stores to see if i make the jump.
Blah we need pricing for the Unlocked US model.
I think a very fair price out of the gate. Above similar 821 phones like the OnePlus 3T and well below the rumored $850/$950 S8/S8 Plus which I think may be overpriced. If LG priced any higher then they would be slammed for overcharging when it's not an 835 and no quad DAC blah blah.
I think that this will make a solid phone at reasonable price and save that $200-$300 towards the Note 8 or iPhone 8 at end of year if that phone ends up being more promising than what the S8 is shaping up to be.
pretty good price. Had I not gotten the V20 on the $360, I would probably pick this up
Damn i would definitely get this. But 32gb is not nearly enough space for me.
If the US version had the same features as the Korean version I would be getting in line. The the USA G6 looks to be a nice phone with no outstanding features. I think price will be the compelling feature for some.
Using the rumored pricing:
$35 per month for 24 mos. to land a S8.
$39 per month for 24 mos. to land a S8 Plus.
$27 per month for 24 mos. to land a G6.
Imagine an average consumer coming from an S6 for which they paid $685 @ $28 per month. The G6, obviously an upgrade from the S6, is cheaper and will most likely result in their bill remaining the same. Do you think alot of people say, "I want to upgrade, but I don't want to pay any more."?
It's going to be different for most people here, because each one of us finds value in dissecting the specs and researching a device like its our job.
I think its very much a possibility that the familiar price bracket, non-edge display and Google bonuses of the G6 might win some people over.
Except with the death of two year contracts a lot of people don't feel the need to rush out an buy a cell phone on a plan to increase their monthly expenses. Sure people on this site need to have their new shiny phone, but others are enjoying their cost savings on their new plans. On the old two year contract if you did not upgrade every two years you might as well upgrade every two years since you were already paying for it as part of your plan. Many people now know to wait - deals come all the time. My guess is if you wait a couple of months you can get that S8 close to a G6 monthly price. I would be very surprised if LG does not come out with a G6+ by the summer, and the original G6 will have even better deals.
It is between this phone and the Blackberry Mercury.
And $720 on att. Surprise, surprise they are the most expensive... http://www.androidpolice.com/2017/03/16/t-mobile-will-sell-lg-g6-650-26-...
A general question about these BOGO deals: do the carriers allow you to take the second "free" phone out of the store still sealed in the box? Or do they require you to activate the second phone before you leave?
Solid price.
Though it's a wonder why AT&T still charges a lot for one...
Great pricing... G6 is a definite buy... Would wait to see price in India..
PS just got 7.1.1 on my Axon 7 limited edition proud owner