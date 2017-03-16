Sprint is also throwing in a free 49-inch television and Google Home.
Last, but not least, Sprint has finally released details on its part in the LG G6 launch. The shiny metal-and-glass smartphone will debut on April 7 at Sprint stores and online for $708.
Sprint is using the G6 launch as a way to herald its network's High Performance User Equipment (HPUE) abilities. What does that mean? To you, dear user, it doesn't mean too much. For the most part, LG is part of a broad range of manufacturers have signed on to this particular 2.5GHz standard, which makes it easier for devices like the G6 to latch on to cell towers.
The G6 also comes equipped with other you-facing features, including Google Assistant, wide-angle cameras, and few gimmicks. If you're looking to jump into a monthly payment plan, Sprint will offer the G6 for $29.50 a month for 24 months. Sprint is also throwing in a free 49-inch LG television, as well as honoring the promotion for Google Home. Interestingly, Sprint's free Google Home offering extends through May 11, compared to LG's original end date of April 30.
Reader comments
Wow! The freebiees... wowzies!
Waiting to see what T-Mobile brings to the table.👍
Found it!
I can't seem to find it...?
Almost sounds too good to be true. LG 49" TV, Google Home...for free? Lest we forget that the camera on this thing is being mentioned in the same breath as a Pixel. Way to go LG.
It's not free LMAO, it's built into the price of the pht
Google really wants their Google Home's out there.
so they can serve you more Beauty and the Beast audio ads
Wonder what the contract pricing will be and if there's any freebies with that.
2.5ghz... Sweet. Last time I used that on Wimax it was crazy fast, at a stadium no less! And if you ever tried to use your internet at a packed stadium, you know it just doesn't work.
I just might do this.....
Sprint runs out of TVs haha a friend of mine ordered one with his V20 and they didn't give him the TV cause it was out of stock and back ordered... But they did give him a Best buy credit (that didn't cover a comparable TV)