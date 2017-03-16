AT&T's G6 is a bit more expensive, but you get a deal on another G6.

Third out of the gate with an LG G6 announcement is AT&T, which is going about things a bit differently than T-Mobile and Verizon. The company has announced that LG's next flagship will indeed be available April 7 — the same day as T-Mobile, and a week later than Big Red — but it will be sold primarily through its Next or Next Every Year programs.

Customers will be able to buy the phone for 30 instalments of $24 — $720 total — through AT&T Next, or 24 instalments of $30 through AT&T Next Every Year.

There are also a few good deals to go along with the purchase: AT&T is throwing in what amounts to a free G6 after credits when one signs up for a second line on AT&T Next. And along with the free Google Home (which all other carriers are giving away, too), customers can get an LG Watch Sport for $50 on a 2-year plan.

The deals are not exactly groundbreaking, and probably not as competitive as Verizon's, but they're good to have nonetheless.

See at AT&T