It seems like we learn something new about this phone every day.

LG's continued strategy of letting plenty of details out ahead of its phone launches is well under way for the new LG G6, but now we also have a solid render of the front of the phone courtesy of The Verge. LG will be officially releasing the G6 at MWC 2017 in just over a month, but this render gives us plenty to talk about in the meantime.

So what are we looking at here? Well, the top half of a finely sculpted phone viewed from the front. We see a metal frame with nicely beveled edges flowing into a front that looks to have very small bezels. A typical set of sensors and a front-facing camera sit left of a standard speaker — nothing too exciting there until we know the exact specs.

So far the LG G6 is looking slick.

The display panel itself looks quite interesting, though. Rather than the typical 90-degree corner you see on most phones, the edges of the screen are actually rounded in this render, nearly matching the curve of the phone itself. We already know that the LG G6 will have an interesting (and tall) 18:9 aspect ratio, but there could be a couple more display tricks at play here.

Previous renders give us some sort of an idea of what the rest of the G6 will look like, but based on this new render those old versions may be a tad off from the final design. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see it all for real.