It seems like we learn something new about this phone every day.
LG's continued strategy of letting plenty of details out ahead of its phone launches is well under way for the new LG G6, but now we also have a solid render of the front of the phone courtesy of The Verge. LG will be officially releasing the G6 at MWC 2017 in just over a month, but this render gives us plenty to talk about in the meantime.
So what are we looking at here? Well, the top half of a finely sculpted phone viewed from the front. We see a metal frame with nicely beveled edges flowing into a front that looks to have very small bezels. A typical set of sensors and a front-facing camera sit left of a standard speaker — nothing too exciting there until we know the exact specs.
So far the LG G6 is looking slick.
The display panel itself looks quite interesting, though. Rather than the typical 90-degree corner you see on most phones, the edges of the screen are actually rounded in this render, nearly matching the curve of the phone itself. We already know that the LG G6 will have an interesting (and tall) 18:9 aspect ratio, but there could be a couple more display tricks at play here.
Previous renders give us some sort of an idea of what the rest of the G6 will look like, but based on this new render those old versions may be a tad off from the final design. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see it all for real.
Reader comments
That is a very sexy looking phone, from that render. I have a friend that has a Galaxy Note 3 and its been giving him issues. He's been looking at this phone for a little bit. Now with this render, and it's matching up with its specs, he's looking to maybe buy this phone when it's available.
Looks great so far!
The top bezels isn't smaller than the g2 g3 not g5. It's way series tho.
LG is always the brand that gets me all excited only to deflate all my hopes when their phones are finally revealed. What I'm liking so far though is that I really don't like the edge on the Samsung Galaxy series and yet the LG G6 has a slight Samsung feel to it. As someone who wants to skip edge, this may be the phone in my pocket in a couple months. I hope it has an IR blaster.
Looks good. But what kind of metal? I'm not a fan of aluminum phones. Steel baby. That's where it's at.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Nexus 5X
Steel is also very heavy and tough to work with. Just look at the V10.
Yep. Fine with that.
I want to Hammer Nails with it in a pinch lol.
Well, at least it looks nice.
Too bad it will be a mini-dinner tray and therefore automatically excluded from my list. And that's even assuming the motherboard won't die like the ones on the G4, G5, V10 and V20.
Have they finished fixing the bootloop issues for their past 3 phones? :(
Doubt it
Why wouldn't they have? They have acknowledged the issue, and so far so good with the V20.
Looks nice. Good luck, Lg.
Going to be my next phone for sure. Really like what LG is doing on this so far!
Why are people so obsessed with smaller bezels? I have a phone with a small bezel and one handed usage is messy because my palm is registering at the edge of the screen.
No one is obsessed with them. But if done right they can give you more screen in a smaller body.
Nah, Moto Z Force swept me off my feet after 3 LG phones. I can easily go two full days with the Mophie Mod and I forget about needing a charger. This may be the (L) ast (G)asp this phone maker has left.
We buy them, swipe, run bench marks, install a new launcher, swipe, run bench marks, QQ about lag, swipe, reset, repeat. Every single phone we do the exact same thing and spend tons of money to get 1 extra frame per swipe and 1x more camera quality. Because if you're playing games on your phone you're not a gamer and have no idea what true gaming hardware is.
Oh and let's not forget about that new "premium" feel. roles eyes
By the way isn't the Pixel the "god phone", so none of these other phones matter...right?
I just have to LOL, because I am a phone *****...you're welcome
What the LG ibone?
Looks better than expected so far but I'll admit I think it's gonna be a letdown. LG hasn't wowed me whatsoever other than the leather on the G4. That DID get my attention but damnit I hate the screens and I hate their software.
Looks really good , I'm a Samsung galaxy person... However I can see myself with this beauty.... Gota give it to LG , just bought my first product a LG G Pad III 8.0 and had it for only a few months. I'll tell ya they just shot me the nougat 7 update tonight.... Gota like that, don't Evan have that on my note 5....