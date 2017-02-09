Google Assistant is probably coming to the LG G6 for these reasons.
The LG G6 is almost certainly going to have Google Assistant, according to a teaser released by the company this week.
The company is spending the weeks before its MWC-based announcement hyping up particular aspects of its flagship. We've already learned that the phone will be waterproof, and have a screen with very slim bezels, and now there's reason to believe Google Assistant — or some form of artificial intelligence — will be included.
One of the more pervasive rumors since the LG G6 was pre-announced has been the expansion of the Google Assistant into third-party manufacturers from Google's own Pixel lineup. We've seen that the company is willing to offer the service to other devices in the form of the new NVIDIA Shield Android TV and the LG Watch Sport and Style, so there's no reason to believe that the G6, made by a company with whom Google has a very good relationship, won't be the first third-party phone with Assistant.
We'll have to wait a few more weeks to be sure, though: the press conference is set for February 26.
Reader comments
dunno why I'm more interested in the G6 as opposed the Galaxy S8 tbh.. Even with the 821. something must be fishy somewhere. Maybe it's because the S8 just generally sounds underwhelming tho.
Cool story bro 👌
LG is finally making a high quality phone and teaming with Google instead of developing their own crappy solutions to what Google already does well. I.E. S-Voice vs. Google search. I've had just about every Samsung phone and I am sure my next phone will be a Pixel 2 or G6. Athough Samsung makes great hardware they have always make the "Android" solution worse software-wize..
What about my nexus 6p....
Us Nexus owners are getting no love. We're supposed to get Assistant soon, but sometime AFTER the G6.
Too bad so many 6p user go the route of using it in stock form, missing out on the true capability of the 6p. I've been rocking Google assistant and the Pixel Xl camera since beginning of year with my rooted and custom ROM 6p.
Soon. Next major update
Whatever. If it doesn't come with an 835 processor it's a fail.
Lol. Ok.
If it's priced too high, maybe.
If it's priced right, however, maybe it's not so bad.
Are you serious??😑, the Snapdragon 835 is not even in consumers hands, heck the Snapdragon 821 that is inside the LG G6 is not in consumers hands, how in the world do you make an early judgement on a unreleased product? How do you know it'll be a fail if it don't have the so-called latest and greatest SOC? how do you know the SD835 will be a beast in real life? Is it because the spec sheet told you? are you a person from the future who had foreseen the failure the LG G6 will have due to using a 5-Month old chipset?
This is the type of mindset that needs to die within the Mobile Technology Space, every single time a manufacturer releases a new processor after 2 months or so of their predecessor being commercially available in devices, it is quickly knocked down as either DOA or FAIL if a OEM decides to use that chip.
Granted, there is nothing wrong with wanting the latest and greatest in Technology, the problem lies with some people quickly knocking down a product that has a very capable chip (if the OEM optimize their software to work friendly with the SOC) before it is even in that person's hand.
It's not like LG had a say in the matter either with what choice of chipsets to use, Samsung The Glutton hoarded all the initial chips for their Flagships.
All in All, Optimization is what is key, not the numbers of a thing, withholding judgement on this matter would be a sound choice for us to make.
Meh, while I will take Google Assistant over Bixby any day, it still sucks for the most part. I imagine this time next year it will be much better but this isn't a huge selling point honestly. Easily the least impressive aspect of my Pixel, yeah I even like the design more than Google Assistant.
Fantastic, more ways for them to track your every move and what you say.