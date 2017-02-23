MWC is just beginning, and LG is slated to show off the G6. Since we're just about to look ahead, I'm taking a look back at the G5. This phone was a flop, but now that the price has dropped, it's worth taking a look at again. Well, not too close a look.
I'm Michael Fisher, better known to the wider world as MrMobile, and if I had to recommend a good camera phone for under $400, I've got a new contender. Watch this video and revisit the good (just the camera, which is really good), and what was not (pretty much everything else).
Reader comments
LG G5 review re-do
The software is great
lg is good
I honestly don't know why everyone has been so hard on this phone. I use tons of devices on a regular basis always trying out new things and I have yet to encounter a bad thing about the g5, It has a great camera , fast processor. Nougat user changeable battery. Expandable memory and it just works. Other than the primer the build has stood up very well to everyday use in my construction job. Screen is nice and bright and not over saturated. And it is extremely easy to fix if something did break, I changed my brothers screen and charging port with little more than a small Philips screw driver. Even if no one jumped on the device for modularity, (which I did not) it's a solid device and I think it got a lot of flack without merit.
Completely agree. I bought the G5 when Best Buy ran the $349 sale...a rare deal on a (VZW) carrier-branded device. I had zero interest in the modularity, and also zero complaints or issues. The phone is very fast, runs well on Nougat, has a decent display, and offers some nice tweaks .
@spantch101:
I completely agree.
I have it and the batteyr life on it is insane,,, for me..
Agreed. And the software is better than GS7 imo