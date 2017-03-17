Bootloops suck.
Fortunately, bootloops are a relatively rare occurrence unless you tinker with your software... or you own an LG G4 or LG V10. Bootloops were a notorious problem for these phones and at the beginning of 2016, LG acknowledged the defect and offered repairs and replacements.
Problem is, owners are claiming they didn't work either. And now they've called in the lawyers.
In a new class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday in a California federal court, one of the LG G4-owning plaintiffs claims LG replaced his bootlooping G4 twice, and the third freezes constantly, "manifesting signs of the bootloop defect and unmerchantable." The suit also claims that LG knowlingly continued to sell the LG V10 with the bootloop defect and refused to repair LG G4s that failed outside the one-year warranty.
The suit claims both the G4 and its similarly-constructed cousin the V10 had processors which were inadequately soldered to their motherboards, causing them to fail in the heat of their regular operation, causing them to lag, freeze, overheat, randomly reboot, bootloop and eventually die.
If you didn't have your data backed up, like photos of your kids or work documents, that data was lost forever when the phone failed as well.
These onerous owners are claiming unjust enrichment, unfair trade, and breached of warranty laws, seeking not only damages and legal fees, but demanding a federal judge order a comprehensive program to repair all LG phones containing the bootloop defect and customer restitution.
Reader comments
Seek damages? The $600-700 phone price damages ?
Oh the lawyers and original people that are filing the lawsuit will cash in.
In todays age most civil lawsuits are ruthless. They will probably sue for the phones value they paid. Pain and suffering as well since they had to go through problems with the phone and other damages too.
In the end they will probably get 5 times the value more than what they paid.
My first LG V10 died on the charger. My replacement's battery life is horrible with very light use.. It barely last 5 hours and lately it has been getting very warm even when not being used. I can't wait to get rid of this thing. No more LG for me
I found out a few months after I sold my V10 that the buyer eventually got the bootloop problem. Makes me wary of buying LG phones in the future, despite liking some of their features
Judging from how widely reported this problem is, there might be a real case here. If LG knowingly sold the phones with the defect and refused to fix them, the owners do deserve some compensation
See, I don't think it's been widely reported. That's the thing. Sure, of you browse tech sites like I do (and I assume you do the same), you've seen this issue pop up often. But, if you're Mr and ms everyone, this issue hasn't been reported at all.
That's very true
Maybe they''ll add the 5X to the list- or would they have to sue Google too.
Wouldn't mind if they added the G3 to that list. Mine is crashing and bootlooping more and more often..
I wouldn't mind at all! My G3 started bootlooping 1.5 weeks after I finished paying it off and it became "mine". Was hoping to give it to my son and now it's a brick. #neverLG
Can't you fix it by booting in download mode and using the pc software to reinstall the OS?
So how does one get in on this? I still have my defunct G4 that boot loops.
I have steered clear of their products for a while because of what I have read regarding the bootloop on a few LG phones. I know that not many people follow android news sites but if this lawsuit spreads the word I hope LG takes a hit in sales.
My LG G Pad does the same. All LG products crash.
I had original G4 bootloop, then Sprint replaced twice with G4s that also bootlooped. When though I did back up the phone regularly, there are items I lost each time. Finally replaced with new G5, which has been ok until recent GPS issues. Not sure I'll be returning to LG anytime soon...