Get ready for the K10, K8, K4, K3, and the Stylus 3.

Ahead of CES, LG has announced four new phones in the K series — the K10, K8, K4, and K3 — that will make their debut at the trade show. LG will also showcase the Stylus 3, which offers an "improved writing experience" that mimics the "feel and feedback of an actual pen."

The Stylus 3 is the most interesting handset of the lot, offering a 5.7-inch 720p display, MediaTek MT6750 octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 16GB storage, microSD slot, 13MP camera, 8MP front shooter, and a 3200mAh battery.

The K10 features a 5.3-inch 720p display, the same MT6750 SoC as the Stylus 3, 2GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB storage based on the market, microSD slot, 13MP camera, 5MP front camera, and a 2800mAh battery. The K8, meanwhile, has a 5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 425, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB storage, microSD slot, the same camera setup as the K10, and a 2500mAh battery.

As for the K4 and K3, they come sporting FWVGA displays, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB storage. The K10, K8, and the Stylus 3 will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while the K4 and K3 are based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. All phones come with removable batteries. The spec sheet for each handset is included at the end of the press release.