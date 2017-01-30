Seriously? They put the fingerprint scanner there???
The leak of the first live images of the Samsung Galaxy S8 has given us lots to talk about. Despite obvious family traits, the Galaxy S8 represents the biggest design overhaul since the GS6 — with a wacky new, math-defying aspect ratio (18.5:9!), no clicky home button, and talk of the new Bixby AI assistant getting its own special key on the side.
While I hesitate to pass judgment based on just a handful of leaks, there are a few real head-scratchers thrown into the mix too. First of all, that fingerprint sensor. It's on the back of the phone — which is fine, plenty of other devices get by just fine with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. (Even behemoths like the 5.9-inch Huawei Mate 9.) But it's way up top to the right of the camera lens. Consider that the smaller of these two has a 5.8-inch display, and the larger an enormous 6.2-inch screen. Even if, as rumored, the footprint isn't considerably larger than current 5.1- to 5.5-inchers, that's an awfully long way to reach — especially for left-handed folks. (Try it on a current phablet-sized phone, if you have one to hand.)
Iris recognition needs to be a whole lot better on the GS8 than it was on the Note 7.
My conspiracy theory — one shared by Daniel Bader on the most recent podcast — is that it's up there to funnel GS8 owners towards the iris scanner surely lurking around the front. Samsung first brought us iris-scanning technology in the Note 7, and it wasn't great. (In fact, it was pretty much useless.) Hopefully the implementation in the GS8 will be better.
The lack of any kind of home button also provides an impetus for Samsung to up its game when in terms of gesture support. Features like raise-to-wake, double-tap to wake and (possibly) some kind of sensor-driven hand gesture, a la Moto, become increasingly important when you can't just press a big obvious button on the front.
Best case scenario: Samsung has all this stuff covered, in ways that won't become clear until the presumed March 29 announcement. After all, the company isn't stupid, and has been making top-tier smartphones for a very long time. Thus, it's smart enough to work out any glaring usability issues, you'd hope.
No organization is infallible, however, and it's also possible that pressure to move to taller display with minimal bezels — already an emerging trend for phones in 2017 — has pushed Samsung into a corner. Even then, you'd think the established fingerprint scanner spot — right in the center, where it's easy to hit — would be the obvious choice. Or perhaps the rumors are wrong, and the final GS8 design will feature the speculated in-display fingerprint scanner.
All of these things are possible, and it's going to be an interesting run up to the Galaxy S8 launch season, with many questions to answer. Among them:
- How will the phone perform on "only" 4GB of RAM? The GS7 isn't great at holding apps in memory with the same amount of RAM. But with the "Bixby" assistant running in the background too?
- On paper, the GS8's (rumored) camera is identical to the GS7's, but surely there are some under-the-hood and processing changes, and it's these which increasingly make up the difference between a good camera from a great one.
- A bigger display with a smaller battery rarely results in barnstorming battery life. Sure, the GS8's guts will be more efficient than ever, but it'll be interesting to see how a more conservative battery capacity (post-Note 7 debacle) affects longevity.
But hey, at least we'll always have the headphone jack!
Reader comments
Let's talk about the Galaxy S8 and weird usability issues
In my opinion this is probably the note 8. It's convenient that that one corner is covered up on both devices in the picture.
Hmm, interesting theory, one I hope is incorrect. I hope these are just old proofs because I seriously don't want the fingerprint scanner in the back.
Thats the wrong corner, the Note has always had its stylus in the bottom right hand of the screen, so it's not a Note.
Even if you're right (I don't think you are), all of the issues he brings up still apply.
Unless Samsung has decided to regress back to micro USB (which that port clearly is), then no, it's not the Note 8.
look again -carefully- versus an S7E,
Any chance it will have on screen navigation buttons? With no home button.....
Someone isn't paying attention. That's exactly the plan.
And it took them only few years to do it. What a performance!
I give two ducks about onscreen buttons. Samsung should leave the physical buttons alone and stop trying to appease douchebags who's never going to buy a galaxy. There's a reason they sell alot of devices with physical style buttons. ***** the on screen crap.
Yes the physical home button is surely why the sell so many phones, that feature alone is the main reason people by the S series. Yep. You figured it out.
I'm concerned about screen burn in, which the AMOLED panels are especially susceptible to. My Moto X 2014 back in the day had burn in where you could see the nav buttons on any screen. That's the only reason I have a preference towards physical buttons on AMOLED devices.
I wouldn't be too worried about this. They might do something similar to how MS did it on the Lumia's. On screen buttons disappear in some cases or you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to show them or hide them.
A good idea would be to make the buttons shift left or right a pixel or two every so often to mitigate burn-in.
It was a big reason for me way back with the S3. Because on screen buttons kinda suck. Half the time when you need them, they don't pop up, and on my Nexus 5 they'd always hang and do a weird rapid vibration and then finally register. I don't understand all the people who think the S Series has to be the same as all the other phones. If you don't like a physical button, buy any one of the 18 other flagship devices available without it.
Honestly, I highly prefer physical buttons over touch sensitive or capacitor anyday. It's why the S Active series looks attractive but...it's an AT&T exclusive unfortunately,
I don't think the people who buy a Galaxy care much about what type of buttons it has.
I'm sort of torn. I really do like my physical home button for many reasons: it feels more reliable. it's always there and is more responsive. it doesn't hide for video or force me to swipe it back into view or guess whether I pressed it if/when the system doesn't seem to respond immediately. It makes waking the phone easier and lets me put less wear on the power button. It makes a very very quick and convenient way to quickly launch my camera to catch a shot before it's too late (this will be the thing I miss the most and I hope Samsung has something in mind to replace it—I'm hoping the earlier report of the weird left-side 'power button' turns out to actually be a custom shortcut key like on the S6 and S7 Active). And the triple-press shortcut for one-handed mode is also super useful.
But on-screen buttons have their own benefits: they're more versatile. They can change based on context and you can change their order (I bet Samsung will have this feature, to let users finally choose between Samsung or standard back button position). You get the convenient keyboard switcher button when needed, rather than the tedious pulling down of the notification shade as it must be done on current Samsungs. You can have arrow/cursor keys if the rom adds them (or using Xposed or whatever; though I hope Samsung is aware of this extremely useful feature from the modding community and adds it into their software).
All-in-all, I think on-screen are the way of the future, if they get utilized more. I feel like Google has been intending to extend the utility of the on-screen keys in AOSP for some time, but keeps neglecting it and none of the other manufacturers are creative enough to do it. Samsung is always trying to add extras for usability, so I expect they will have some cool and useful extensions to the navbar in their rom.
I get what you mean.
Each type of navigation control method has its own ups and downs. I actually have no preference since I have devices that utilize all the available control methods and I enjoy using all of them.
But honestly, I like on-screen navbars for one big reason; MUVIZ
MUVIZ sure is cool, but I'm not a big fan of how it doesn't actually represent the music playing. It just animates randomly, rather than having an actual set of bars that represent the volume of each frequency range (like a true dynamic visualizer does). There is an Xposed module that actually does that and it's a lot cooler IMO (and it can draw it on the statusbar too), but of course you need to have Xposed for that.
I will, too, end up using that Xposed module or MUVIZ when I eventually get an S8, but it's not a make or break feature for me, as I usually only have music playing on my phone when I'm in the car and the screen is off anyway.
Looks really odd.
I wonder why. Symmetry? The same location as the HRM?
Didn't that picture turn out to be fake. I think Android Police said that picture is fake.
AP was referring to the "press renders" leaked by some random person on twitter. That individual deleted the tweets after being called out. The VentureBeat photo shown above is from Evan Blass.
They really should mention this instead of posting a photo they aren't actually referring to... I didn't see anyone confirm that this picture is fake, but I had assumed it was from the moment I saw it because the port on bottom is quite clearly micro USB and I don't anticipate Samsung would regress after having USB-C on the Note 7 (unless they had found out that was related to their explosion issue and kept it secret).
David Ruddock stated it's camera distortion and that it is a Type C port.
if you have an s7/s7 edge (or just about any Samsung phone with micro USB), you'll notice that the longer side of the port is at the top when the phone is face down. In that picture, it looks to be on top (which means either it is picture distortion, or a fake pic).
True, but that doesn't mean Samsung couldn't have flipped it over for whatever reason. Some phones do have the micro USB the other way around.
But I can see how it could be distortion now that that was pointed out.
I thought the Note 7 iris scanner worked pretty well for me. Am I alone here?
No your not the iris scanner on both my note 7 where so fast to the point where I used it exclusively. And you can bet your ass this new one will be even better
Not really.
I actually thought the one on both of my Note 7s (pre-recall and post-recall before canning) worked well, albeit in solid conditions. When I throw Good Lock on or when it's dark out, it struggles quite a bit.
It was a secondary form of authentication for me since the fingerprint sensor was stupid fast anyway. Just press the button and it unlocks. No need to keep your finger there.
It worked great for me. I loved it.
This is a fake leak
Seems legit for me
Doubtful, Evan Blass has a pretty great track record.
Doesn't mean he's always right. He's been wrong before.
He did screw up that one leak, though, and it turned out to be way off base.
I forget which leak it was. LG G5?
HTC One M9
I'm still wishing for that render to be real. That was a very beautiful phone.
HTC One M9. The version he showed was much more attractive than the final phone.
Do you have a better source at this time?
Hah somewhere the heads at Samsung is just laughing at the tech geeks of the world . With all there assumptions of what this are that is for are how it'll work . In the end all will come together at the ( official release) I trust Samsung there a method for the madness. Four gigs a ram is just plenty my s7 edge still Flys and the 12 mag camera is still the best . Samsung doesn't have to reinvent the wheel despite what these tech sites want every year
I think a Small Step Up in Ram makes sense. Samsung is pushing to make sure that they stay on top. They can't do that if they stick with status quo.
Their camera is one of the best, now is not the time for them to rest on their laurels when it comes to camera tech. If they had a clear edge that might make it a little different but they don't, not even close.
Well, even if you're the top dog, you still need to make constant improvements to keep being the top dog.
The industry keeps changing. Samsung has to adapt in order to maintain their lead.
I don't know. Samsung is a mess right now. The fact that they won't even do out of warranty repairs on an S7 Edge I bought was the last straw for me. They made a mess with the Note 7. I had 2 of them. The cameras are good, but by no means the best.
Does not sound much better than an S7 to me with 4GB of memory yet adding more and more apps and carrier Junk onto phone.
I can easily reach that location with my GS7 but that's because I always use my phone two handed to ensure I have an iron grip. Because I like to have a very secure grip I can't use any phone that's larger than an iPhone SE one handed.
I am very interested in what they're doing with the camera. As the article says, there must be some secret ingredient as the high level specifications look the same on paper. Perhaps a new sensor, certainly a new ISP.
I don't see a real problem with that location for the fingerprint scanner, I have an s7 edge and that's pretty much where my finger sits, technically my finger sits right where the heart rate monitor is in that picture, but same general area.
And that's the thing I'll bet most that have issue with its placement don't own the s7 edge . I do , and find that if that is the sensor placement will not be a problem one day of muscle memory you'll be good to go . Although I'll be using that great iris scanner myself sooo no issue here
I'm left-handed and have a Galaxy Note 4 sitting at my desk. I just tried to hold it and imagine the finger print sensor there to the right of the camera lens, and it felt natural to me. I don't understand the problem here. Seems to me like everyone is up in arms about it now, but after 2 days with it, it will be natural.
It's a good placement for right-handers. Lefties will have some discomfort reaching it, though.
Yep, it's easily reachable on my Note 7. I'm right handed. It might be strange for a left handed person though. I believe that it would be best to place it under the camera so it's in the center.
Note 7?!? 😨
While I don't think the Iris Scanner was half as useless as you make it out to be, I did find it less useful than the fast FPS on the N7. This placement just does not make sense to me though, seems to arbitrary and useless for so many people. Your other concerns are valid too, though I think this is the first time I have seen Samsung's RAM management issues acknowledged on AC at all. Heck you guys called out the Pixel for RAM issues and I have far less issues with it than I ever had with my S6. Also the battery news is disappointing, both Apple and Google are going to pull farther away from Samsung this year in that department and it sucks.
No ram issue with my s7 edge have you seen the s7 edge speed test vs the pixel check YouTube. You be surprised how well the s7 does actually faster and held more thing in memory, opened games way faster .the s6 had 3 gigs of ram and was poorly optimize compared to the Galaxy S7
My s7 edge was very slow and always had to reload apps. It felt very slow and clunky compared to the s6 I had. Both were from ATT. I think I saw that if you had the exynos SOC then the s7 was fast and smooth but the snapdragon version was not as optimized. I ended up selling my s7 edge over its performance issues. I just couldn't handle the delay in opening apps such as trying to open the dialer and it took several seconds to show my contacts.
The only reason you'd think Samsung doesn't have RAM issues is all you've used for a while are Samsung phones. My Nextbit Robin has fewer RAM issues than my S7 Edge.
What.are.you.talking.about?
No battery or so called "RAM ISSUE"...not perfect, but S7Edge is no S6.....oh, but you are one of those trying to justify a Pixel purchase. I get it.
Maybe our fingers need to grow to 7-8".....really stupid placement of the fingerprint sensor. As an S7Edge user, I like it just where it is.
Maybe we need to wait for the next incarnation to have the sensor under the screen, but still in front.
Reason to wait on the note 8 maybe
Surely the 3000mamp battery will be an issue on the so called smaller device. Bigger phone will draw more power so it better not be like the s6 edge.
My s6 Edge plus has great battery life
The iris scanner was useless on the Note 7. One had to swipe up from the lock screen to access it, it was extremely difficult to impossible to do so with gloves on. I agree about your assessment of the iris scanner on the S8. It needs to be better and not another useless gimmick.
"Samsung first brought us iris-scanning technology in the Note 7, and it wasn't great. (In fact, it was pretty much useless.)"
This was where I stopped reading the article. The Iris scanner worked incredibly well for me. So well in fact, that it's one of the key features I miss most from my Note 7. The vast majority of the time, my phone would unlock before it even brought up the eye template screen.
Haha my experience was the same with the iris scanner man I miss that feature so much for that reason alone is reason why I'm getting the s8 plus
I agree
Does it work for people who wear glasses?
Not very well. I don't wear glasses and it didn't work well. All these folks saying it's great are the ones who always take up for Samsung
How come nobody is whining about the small battery?
True, the battery should have more mAh since the screens will be about .5 larger, but the chips are also more efficient than previous chips.
The battery is linked to the phone size, not the screen size. Obviously.
If the fingerprint scanner is on the rear in that location I can easily reach it (I don't have huge hands.) I'm testing the finger placement with my Note 7 and it's fine. It's pretty much in the location the flash is right now on the Note 7.
The only 4GB of RAM leak HAS to be false, there is NO way that Samsung would first put 6GB into a mid-range (C9 pro) released last year, and then DECREASE that amount for their flagship this year that's supposed to represent the best the company has to offer for a new generation of phones. I believe that the leak was based on a prototype phone, that was testing some part of the hardware, and is not finished. Adding 2GB of RAM for a phone that will cost over 900 dollars is the absolute least they can do, the SD835 is smaller in size to allow for more space for RAM etc, and you mean to tell me that Samsung is actually decreasing the battery and not upgrading the RAM. Samsung has a lot to show now after the Note 7 disaster, and low specs are a very bad move for them, they know that too, and the S8 will be a disaster too if they don't upgrade on things enough to justify the +$900 price tag
I thought that fingerprint scanner was fake?
That was just a "render" made by someone who took a Galaxy S7 image, copied and pasted the HRM to the other side while filling in the other HRM.
The photo you saw is what looks like an actual photo from one of Evan Blass's sources.
Heck the whole thing could be fake for all any of us know
I agree with most of your comments. However, the battery criticisms seem unwarranted, given the fact we're talking about the smaller phone having a battery equal to the GS7's capacity, and the larger with mere 100mAh drop.
If the 835 is as efficient as they say, and Samsung has made battery management improvements on top of those inherent to Nougat, those batteries could be plenty. Time will tell.
I believe this is a leak of the prototype. From what I'm hearing, the S8 has barely begun production.
I tell you guys somewhere the brass at Samsung is just getting a kick out of all these renditions of what we think we know ......when in reality we don't know s***
Haha , very possibly mate , we could end up with egg on our faces , time will tell.
That is never an s8. Probably an old s7 prototype.
I just hope the curve of the glass is more like the Note 7, and not like the GS7.
The iris scanner on the N7 was not useless. It worked great and I used it all the time.
Gestures to wake the phone....wouldn't surprise if this was true... Remember the BlackBerry Z10/30 et al...there was no physical buttons to wake the phone (minus the power button)... Everything was gesture-based
I too am a bit mystified by the finger print sensor placement , apart from maybe not the most ergonomic position , I'm thinking accidental camera lens swipes with greasy fingers maybe fairly annoying ?
Or ......... Maybe this is an evil plan to push us to make use of the eye scanner if it is in fact equipped with one ?
I guess at the end of the day we would train ourselves to adapt .
It just looks far from the optimal possy to me .
At least sammy can't be accused of copying that layout from another device 😀.
My prediction: it has the rumoured finger print scanner tech embedded behind the screen, and that one on the back is a backup one. Probably. Maybe.