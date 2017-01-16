One of the best phones in this segment is now more affordable.

The Lenovo Z2 Plus is one of the best phones you can get for under ₹20,000 in India. The phone offers incredible value for money in the form of a 5-inch Full HD display, 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 13MP ISOCELL camera, 8MP front camera, USB-C, and a 3500mAh battery.

Starting today, Lenovo is slashing the price of the Z2 Plus by ₹3,000 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, making it available for just ₹14,999.

To put things into context, that's just ₹1,000 more than what the Moto G4 Plus is currently retailing for on Amazon. Lenovo is also discounting the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage by ₹2,500, bringing it down to ₹17,499.

Lenovo Z2 Plus review

Lenovo has launched several phones in India in recent months in a bid to increase its market share in the smartphone segment, and the move is working out very well for the company. It is now the second-largest smartphone vendor in the country, and is looking to close the gap to Samsung this year. To that effect, Lenovo has mentioned that it is ending its exclusivity with Amazon India for the Z2 Plus, making the phone available on Flipkart and retail stores across the country.

If you're looking to shell out somewhere in the vicinity of ₹15,000 for a phone, you cannot go wrong with the Z2 Plus.

