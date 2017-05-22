Lenovo is trading battery life for a sleeker phone.

It's looking more and more likely that the Moto Z2 Play will feature a smaller battery than its predecessor. A leak from earlier this month revealed that the phone will come with a 3000mAh battery, and a recent tweet by a Lenovo representative confirms the change:

The Z2 Play passed through TENAA (China's equivalent to the FCC) at the end of last week, giving us another look at the specs. The phone is likely to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 626, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and a 12MP camera with an f/1.7 lens.

According to the original leak, Lenovo is prioritizing a thinner frame over a larger battery, with the Moto Z2 Play expected to come in at a thickness of 5.9mm, a full millimeter thinner than its predecessor. Motorola is likely to unveil the phone on June 8, so stay tuned for more on the company's mid-range offering in the Moto Z series.