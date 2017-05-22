Lenovo is trading battery life for a sleeker phone.

It's looking more and more likely that the Moto Z2 Play will feature a smaller battery than its predecessor. A leak from earlier this month revealed that the phone will come with a 3000mAh battery, and a recent tweet by a Lenovo representative confirms the change:

@AnbhuleAnant Hi Anant. Moto Z2 Play has Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Auxen_Lenovo — Lenovo (@lenovo) May 20, 2017

The Z2 Play passed through TENAA (China's equivalent to the FCC) at the end of last week, giving us another look at the specs. The phone is likely to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 626, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and a 12MP camera with an f/1.7 lens.

According to the original leak, Lenovo is prioritizing a thinner frame over a larger battery, with the Moto Z2 Play expected to come in at a thickness of 5.9mm, a full millimeter thinner than its predecessor. Motorola is likely to unveil the phone on June 8, so stay tuned for more on the company's mid-range offering in the Moto Z series.