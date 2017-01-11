Snapdragon 625, 5100mAh battery, and fast charging for ₹16,999.

Lenovo's latest phone in India is the budget-centric P2. The phone will be going up for sale later today in Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey color options, and will be exclusive to Flipkart. The highlight of the P2 is the 5100mAh battery, which Lenovo says will last up to three days on a full charge. The company is also touting its new fast charging solution, which provides up to 10 hours of "normal usage" with a 15-minute charge.

The Lenovo P2 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and is powered by an octa-core 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. You also get 32GB of storage (and a microSD card slot), and the phone will be offered with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. Other specs include 13MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, LTE with VoLTE, FM radio, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.1. On the software side of things, the phone runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

The variant with 3GB of RAM will retail for ₹16,999, and the model with 4GB of RAM will be available for ₹17,999. Given the minor difference between the two variants, you're better off opting for the version with more memory. And if you have a credit card from SBI, you'll get 10% off. Who's interested?

