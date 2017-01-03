LeEco, the Chinese company whose recent push into the U.S. has been met with excitement, trepidation and more than a little skepticism, is launching a pair of smart bicycles at CES 2017, powered by the company's own Android 6.0-based BikeOS.
Both the LeEco Smart Road Bike and Smart Mountain Bike are made of carbon fiber frames and single-chain designs, but the most interesting part — aside from the fact that they're going to be sold in the U.S. later this year — is that they both have a built-in 4-inch touchscreen powered by what it essentially a small Android smartphone.
Inside is a Snapdragon 410 processor, a 6,000mAh battery and all the sensors needed to get you where you need to go, including GPS, compass, accelerometer, barometer, light sensor, wheel and crank speed, and third-party ANT+ support. The company notes that the built-in Android experience is far safer and more secure than a third-party alternative, since it's not attached using clips or mounts, and it is designed specifically for the chassis.
Perhaps even more interesting are the safety features. There are built-in lights on the front and sides, as well as a horn and security alarm, the latter of which talks to a smartphone app via Bluetooth, using GPS and Wi-Fi to track location. It's not a for-sure way of getting the bike returned, but it's better than most current solutions.
The bikes will be available in the U.S. in the second quarter for undisclosed amounts.
Reader comments
This could be le awesome! If the stem is replaceable, as it should be, the bike could be somewhat future proof -- i.e. when a new model comes out with better internals/updated OS, an owner could simply go to their local shop and have the stem swapped out for the newer one when getting a tune up. I love the idea all around and hope it catches on with other bike manufacturers!
Looks interesting. Does it require a sim?
Wonder how much they will cost. Looks interesting.