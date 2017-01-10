An important step for LeEco in the U.S.

After launching in the U.S. via its own online sales at LeMall.com, LeEco is expanding its phone sales to Target as well. The massive U.S. retailer will carry the Le Pro3 and Le S3 online, but it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility to start stocking the phones in-store as well considering the types of budget devices it currently sells.

LeEco's first phones to launch in the U.S. haven't exactly taken off as well as it would've hoped, but the Le Pro3 in particular has caught the eye of spec-hungry consumers on a tighter budget. Though its software and external hardware don't scream high-end, the internals are really solid for the price — $399 for the Le Pro3 and $249 for the Le S3.

If you're interested in buying a new LeEco phone and don't want to jump through the (relative) hoops of its own LeMall site, you can find the three available LeEco models at Target.com right here.