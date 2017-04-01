The Raspberry Pi 3 is an amazingly low cost, mini-computer that can be used in so many incredible projects, from homemade arcade cabinets, robotics, home automation, or simply as a micro-sized computer. But to truly get the most out of the Raspberry Pi, you'll want to learn about everything you can tweak and customize, along with picking up some coding skills, familiarity with Linux, and starting an internet-connected or robotics-based project.

You need The Complete Raspberry Pi 3 Training Bundle, offered to you for a steep discount by Windows Central Digital Offers. The bundle includes everything you need to hit the ground running with your Raspberry Pi 3.

For only $19, you'll get access to six valuable online courses that will teach you the essentials — from installing a different operating system to using your Raspberry Pi as a web server — to more technical projects like testing network security, homemade robotics, and even creating a Beowulf Cluster of linked Raspberry Pi for maximum computing power and parallel programming.