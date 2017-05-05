App development is the bees' knees right now. The cat's pajamas. "Where it's at". But do you build apps for iOS or Android? And which software do you use to do it? Of course, you want your apps to be in both the Google Play Store and the App Store, so do you bounce back and forth between coding languages to get them there? No.

There's a big opportunity for people who use Xamarin to help develop apps for both iOS and Android, simultaneously. People who can use Xamarin to its fullest are much-sought-after in the current app development industry and the current app development industry is thriving. You need to get in there and show 'em what you got. But you need to learn Xamarin and get some real-world app-building experience first. Enter the Xamarin Cross Platform Development Bundle from Android Central Digital Offers. Through more than 57 hours of content, you'll learn the absolute basics of Xamarin, right up to the most advanced cross-platform development techniques, and you'll build fully functional apps for iOS and Android using the C# programming language. That's lifetime access to almost 60 hours of content, comprising 6 courses, for only $35. Go elsewhere for this kind of education, and you'd end up spending over $1000, but at Android Central Digital Offers, you save 96%!

