HTC U 11 will be available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
The HTC U 11 is slated to make its debut in just over two weeks, and we've already seen what the device will look like. Earlier rumors hinted at a Snapdragon 835 SoC along with a 12MP camera, as well as a squeezable frame that lets you perform various actions by squeezing the sides of the phone. Today's leak out of Gear India gices us a detailed spec sheet of HTC's upcoming flagship, which includes Bluetooth 5.0, IP57 certifcation, and much more.
As detailed in the image above, the HTC U 11 will feature a 5.5-inch QHD display backed by Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm's octa-core 10nm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (along with a variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage), microSD card that can take up to 2TB cards, 12MP UltraPixel 3 imaging sensor with f/1.7 lens, OIS, and 4K video recording, 16MP f/2.0 camera, and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity.
Other specs include a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi ac, HTC's BoomSond and USonic, Hi-Res audio certification, 3D audio recording, and IP57 dust and water resistance. The HTC U 11 certainly looks enticing, and the company is focusing on the squeezable frame — dubbed Edge Sense — as the differentiator against the likes of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6.
What are your thoughts on the specs of the HTC U 11?
Reader comments
The specs are astronomical compared to G6 and S8 😰
Specs look good. Big question for many is battery capacity. Rumor is 3000mah but if somehow it's bigger then this may be an option this year. We'll see!
Some people think it's goofy, and it's understandable. But I think more of the high end segment needs to make the jump to 6 GB RAM for a couple years. I know most dont care whether the phone can hold 15 or 25 apps in memory. But after having put a few 4 GB phones through their paces, and having used 6 GB OnePlus 3T extensively, I know that there's an overall effect on system performance and speed when the system has that much RAM to work with. It's not going to be noticeable the most and I get that. But in my nerdy opinion, we need some more Android flagships beating the iPhone in all those side by side speed tests on YouTube.
It actually looks really nice. If this has a Pixel XL grade camera then I'm all in.
That bar has already been hurdled by several phones, so why wouldn't it?
Name a phone that has a better camera than a pixel and dont say a s8 because it has not.
HTC has a history of producing underwhelming cameras.
Does hi res audio mean dual speakers like the m7 or a high end dac like the v20?
The USA market probably won't see the better version with 128gb of internal-storage & 6gb of ram. Hoping I'm wrong!!!
The dual SIM configuration makes me feel like this isn't a version made for the US. This may be an Asian version, just like the S8 had optional better specs in Asia.
Why only 3,000 mAh battery? That's almost 500 mAh smaller than the battery I have now in my two year old phone. The rest of the specs look good.
What SoC does your two year old phone have? Probably a Snapdragon 810 or worse, which is way less efficient than a Snapdragon 835. The same is probably true for other components, like the screen. As much as to compensate for the 500 mAh difference? Maybe, maybe not, but you can't compare apples to oranges.
Ten bucks says we only get the 4GB variant in the US.
If the bezels are small I can do the 5.5" screen. Otherwise IDK if I'll even look at this.
3000mah is already a deal breaker for me. Why HTC can you not place in a bigger battery
Anybody else notice the LTE logo matches that of Verizon? Maybe this is bound for the US. Though the dual SIM would imply it's not the US version..... Hmm