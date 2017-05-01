HTC U 11 will be available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The HTC U 11 is slated to make its debut in just over two weeks, and we've already seen what the device will look like. Earlier rumors hinted at a Snapdragon 835 SoC along with a 12MP camera, as well as a squeezable frame that lets you perform various actions by squeezing the sides of the phone. Today's leak out of Gear India gices us a detailed spec sheet of HTC's upcoming flagship, which includes Bluetooth 5.0, IP57 certifcation, and much more.

As detailed in the image above, the HTC U 11 will feature a 5.5-inch QHD display backed by Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm's octa-core 10nm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (along with a variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage), microSD card that can take up to 2TB cards, 12MP UltraPixel 3 imaging sensor with f/1.7 lens, OIS, and 4K video recording, 16MP f/2.0 camera, and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity.

Other specs include a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi ac, HTC's BoomSond and USonic, Hi-Res audio certification, 3D audio recording, and IP57 dust and water resistance. The HTC U 11 certainly looks enticing, and the company is focusing on the squeezable frame — dubbed Edge Sense — as the differentiator against the likes of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

What are your thoughts on the specs of the HTC U 11?