We're rapidly heading into Samsung Galaxy S8 launch season, and thanks to a steady stream of leaked information, we've got a pretty good idea what's coming. So let's take a look at some late-breaking GS8 leaks!
Our clearest look at the GS8 to date comes from a pair of legitimate-looking sources, one render released by veteran leaker Evan Blass, and another series of live photos from BGR. In the meantime, peppered into the mix, are a series of blurry-cam images from Chinese social network Weibo, offering fleeting glimpses of the next Samsung flagships.
Major tentpole features include enormous 5.7- and 6.2-inch "Infinity Display" panels with super-slim bezels, the latest processor from either Qualcomm or Samsung, depending on where you live, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that might be a little tricky to reach, and a (possibly) upgraded 12-megapixel rear shooter. We've broken down the latest GS8 leaks in the video above, because what else are you going to do while you wait for the March 29 announcement?
Reader comments
Leaked: This is the Samsung Galaxy S8
Looks gorgeous, but how the heck do you hold that without screen touches? #youreholdingitwrong
You very carefully balance it on the heel of your hand.
Control isn't through taps, but by blowing on it the right way and giving it funny looks (which are picked up by the iris scanner).
No to display. No 936fps burst video capture. No front facing speakers. Fail. Lol kidding guys. But seriously Sony has just about everone beat this year in the spec war if you're into thst sort of thing. I'm not. Great year for phones.
"No 936fps burst video capture"
I think Sammy's leery of having the word "burst" applied to their phone models at this point in time...
Lemme get my $1200 ready to plop down on that 6.2" monstrosity...ah..got it. Who needs a tablet when I can have all of that at such a great price! Thanks Samsung!
Monstrosity? This is the size a phone should be.
It's a great era when a 5" phone like the 5.2" Axon 7 Mini gets called a "mini": goodbye to needlessly and painfully small phones.
And yes, nicely sized phones have been killing tablet sales. Good: I don't need two devices.
Still has a very inadequate battery.
Hard pass.