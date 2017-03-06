We're rapidly heading into Samsung Galaxy S8 launch season, and thanks to a steady stream of leaked information, we've got a pretty good idea what's coming. So let's take a look at some late-breaking GS8 leaks!

Our clearest look at the GS8 to date comes from a pair of legitimate-looking sources, one render released by veteran leaker Evan Blass, and another series of live photos from BGR. In the meantime, peppered into the mix, are a series of blurry-cam images from Chinese social network Weibo, offering fleeting glimpses of the next Samsung flagships.

Major tentpole features include enormous 5.7- and 6.2-inch "Infinity Display" panels with super-slim bezels, the latest processor from either Qualcomm or Samsung, depending on where you live, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that might be a little tricky to reach, and a (possibly) upgraded 12-megapixel rear shooter. We've broken down the latest GS8 leaks in the video above, because what else are you going to do while you wait for the March 29 announcement?