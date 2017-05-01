It's our first look at the yet-to-be-named Fitbit smartwatch.
Fitbit has yet to officially announce its next smartwatch, but thanks to Yahoo Finance, we've got some new leaked renders to ponder over for the time being. Based on what we've seen here, it looks like Fitbit has gone with an evolved design of the 2016 Fitbit Blaze.
From the leaked images, it looks like Fitbit is combining the Blaze's angular design with a one-piece design for the strap. Fitbit has moved away from the clunky cage that you could remove from the Blaze body. The watch face is built around a square screen with a bezel sporting the Fitbit logo just below, with two textured buttons visible on the right side. The watch housing is made of metal, while the strap appears to be the same elastomer material as other Fitbit bands.
According to Yahoo, the Fitbit design team has faced several challenges putting this new product together, specifically including GPS and waterproofing. The Verge has also reported issues on the software side of things, with a long-awaited app store for third-party apps unlikely to be ready for the new device's launch in the fall.
