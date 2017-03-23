The Moto G5 is getting a new color option.

Motorola launched the Moto G5 in grey and gold color options, and it looks like the company will launch a blue color variant. Renders of the blue version — which will be called Blue Sapphire — were leaked earlier today by Ronald Quandt of WinFuture, showcasing a device that looks far more attractive than the two colors currently available.

Other than the new hue, there won't be any changes in the internal hardware, with the blue color options also sporting a 5-inch Full HD panel, Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB/3GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 13MP camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 2800mAh battery. The renders suggest a launch is imminent (the date on the widget shows April 3), so it's likely we'll hear more from Motorola sometime next week.

What we do know is that the Moto G5 won't be coming to the U.S., so the best chance of seeing the blue color option in the country is to hope that Motorola launches the G5 Plus in a similar hue.