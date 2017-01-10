HTC U Ultra sports a second screen and no headphone jack.

A new series of leaked photos — possibly taken at a CES 2017 briefing room — appear to show the design of the HTC's forthcoming device, the U Ultra. As first reported by HTC Source, the 10 leaked photos offer multiple angles of the new device, which is set to be officially announcement by HTC at 3:00 a.m. ET on January 12.

From what we can tell from the photos, HTC has followed in the footsteps of the LG V20 with the inclusion of an always-on second screen in line with the front-facing camera. According to what's shown in the photos, the second screen will be home to notifications, weather updates, date and time, and battery percentage. The phone's build features a curved metal body design, with a USB-C charging port on the bottom next to the speaker, and a main camera featuring dual-flash with a look and placement that's very reminiscent to the one's found on Samsung Galaxy S7.

Another thing definitely worth noting is the apparent lack of a headphone jack. This would be in line with HTC's vision for smartphones moving forward, as the HTC Bolt — released exclusively on Sprint back in November 2016 — also did away with the headphone jack, including a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter instead.

Event spoilers aside, we'll still have to wait for HTC's event to get the full specs and details of this new device. But based on these photos alone, are you hyped for the HTC U Ultra? You can check out HTC's teaser trailer for the launch event below.