Samsung is bringing the Note 7 back from the dead with a smaller battery that is probably safe.

First, Samsung said it wasn't going to be selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 phones with newer, smaller batteries. Then it had a change of heart and decided to do just that, and even gave us some poetry about the situation.

Applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand.

Now we get to see what is reportedly a set of photos of the Galaxy Note 7R, courtesy of the Vietnamese site SAMSUNGVN with a 3,200mAh battery inside the same familiar case.

What we don't have is any information about pricing or exactly which countries Samsung will have those "consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers" to get permission to sell the refurbs. It's a given that Samsung isn't going to try and sell this in North America after the highly-publicized battery failures of the original Note 7. But users in Asia (and maybe parts of Europe) might be able to snag one.

We know plenty of people loved the Note 7. What's your take on this situation? Would you buy a refurbished model with a new battery?