It's not quite a desktop, but it's not quite a normal home screen.
The Android tablet experience is often awkward and awful, and that goes double for the launchers, which are inconsistent, inconvenient, and often times ugly. From third-party launchers to manufacturer versions of tablet layouts, there's a lot to be desired, and while part of that blame falls on developers, it also falls to Google, which has still not quite figured out how tablets should behave.
And it falls on us. Because we just don't know what we want.
Look at this screen. What do you see? I see a lot of wasted space. I see ridiculously oversized grids and laughably scaled widgets. Icons are huge, widget text is small, and there is no real happy medium. Long story short, tablet launchers are phone launchers blown up. That's not always a bad thing, as good launchers make tablets tolerable. The problem is that even good launchers don't make the tablet UI enjoyable.
Tablets have always been an in-between category. Not quite a laptop, not quite a phone. Phones being covered with grids of icons are fine, as everything's within easy reach of a thumb. Desktop layouts, with a larger grid and a larger flexibility, have a mouse to minimize the impact of reaching across the screen. Tablets are too big for the classic phone grid, and reaching past the bottom third of the screen takes a second hand — though if you can use a tablet one-handed at all, good on you, giant v
It doesn't help that just as phone launchers seem determined to have five icons on the dock, launchers on tablets seem to think the magic number is seven, which leaves gaps in smaller tablets and black holes in larger ones. Icons are often comically oversized to compensate for this, which only reinforces the bloated phone look.
Then we have widgets. Widgets, which are already often overlooked on phones, are completely forgotten for tablets. Most widgets are designed to be 4x1 or 4x2. They're not designed for a 7x7 grid, or a 12x12, as I often use on large slates. Try stretching a 4x1 widget across a 10-inch tablet screen, even a good widget like 1Weather. They all look horrible, but widgets only look as good as developers design them to be, and tablet-optimized widgets are too low on the totem pole for most developers.
So where do we go from here?
So, where do we go from here? Well, it's hard to get launcher developers and widget developers to focus on improving the tablet experience when we keep calling tablets dead. If we're not vocal, nothing will change, either. Ask developers of apps you like if they've considered how their widgets look on larger screens. Get into launcher betas like Nova Launcher's and give feedback on how to make the tablet launcher experience feel less hobbled. The first part of asking for what we want is to figure it out, though, and that's easier said than done.
Reader comments
It's definitely not great, but I can live with it.
I read a lot of complaining from the article, but no real solution outside of the vague idea of using the 'wasted' space.
Let's be honest: The home screen exist solely as a point of reference to allow you to choose where to go next.
It's why the iPhone and iPad have been so successful. It's simple and doesn't try to overwhelm you with unneeded things.
Many people who I know that own Android tablets don't bother with widgets and simply use them as iPads; basically a jumping off point to their apps.
Bring back Honeycomb from the dead.
I utterly disagree. Of the 3 competing OSes Android's Launcher experience is by far the best
- iOS only offers a sea of icons. Android's Widgets are much better
- Windows' Live Tiles are cute, but there aren't enough apps to have a nice selection, they're less rich (only 4 sizes) less useful (they just display content, and less of it, not actions)
- Android's allows getting a better Launcher, Nova for example offers more options for icon grid size, margins, sub-grid positioning, even icon/widget overlap and transparency.
My tablets sit next to my PC screens, their widgets make them a dashboard for social and news feeds. I couldn't do that so well, or at all, with any other OS.
I purchased the original Galaxy Tab when it was released. I tried to use it for both work and personal use, but it never "gelled" the way I hoped. I switched to a Chromebook, which seemed to meet my needs much better. Now, with the addition of Google Play Store and Android apps to Chrome OS, I don't see a tablet in the future for me anytime soon.
This article is dumb. Wasted space? Put something there! Sure, the default launcher probably doesn't let you, but install Nova (or anything other than the lame Google launcher) and you can tweak the grid to your liking.
The real problem with Android tablets isn't the launcher. It's the fact that Android apps still suck on tablets (or, at best, are not as good as their iOS counterparts), and the fact that virtually all Android tablets are just cheap garbage. From a support perspective, you'd be insane to buy any Android tablet because you're almost guaranteed to get virtually no software updates. You're way better off buying an iPad, because of the apps, but also because you know that Apple will keep your iPad up-to-date for the useful life of the device.
Personally, because I don't like Apple's locked down ecosystem, I've started buying Windows tablets. Windows 10 gets updates right from Microsoft (guaranteed for 10 years), rather than not at all like most Android tablets. Sure, the Windows app ecosystem sucks compared to Android, but at least you get a REAL web browser, and some of the UWP apps aren't terrible. I can do everything I need to do on Windows.
I gave up on Android for tablets, neither Google nor developers seem to care for tablet optimized apps.
Windows hasn't done much better with tablet mode, and there are without a doubt fewer apps, but the 2 in1 system and easily switching between tablet and desktop mode is superior to what Android offers IMO.
I still use my Tab S2 some what regularly, but it's just a consumption device.
Yeah I've been saying this for years. I imagined that Android Honeycomb was going to try and fix this, but I never understood using a phone OS that was originally designed to work in 3" displays (iOS and Android) on a 10" tablet.
That's why I stopped bothering with Android and iOS tablets and got myself a Surface. Windows is the best tablet operating system. It has the tiles which don't really waste too much space, and it is also has tons of options within the home screen. The best multitasking. A useful pen, unlike Apples pencil which doesn't even come with an app to use it with. When in desktop mode, it allows for programs to take up the full display or you can comfortably run several of them.
Yes, apps are lacking but let's remember that windows as an OS has a library of tens of millions of different programs that can be downloaded online. Things like full Photoshop, creative cloud, PDF editors, music notation software, etc....
IMO, Android on tablets is dead.