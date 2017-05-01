ZTE continues to improve the Axon 7's functionality.
ZTE is rolling out an update to the Axon 7 that introduces several new features. Build B25 offers a Night Mode setting that acts as a blue light filter to prevent eye strain while viewing the screen at night. The latest build also includes fixes for Wi-Fi calling, as well as performance improvements, stability fixes, and support for 256GB microSD cards.
Here's the official changelog:
- Enables "Night Mode" setting
- Supports 256GB microSD cards
- Allows users to disable some stock apps
- Optimizes the "Do Not Disturb" function
- Fixes various Wi-Fi Calling issues
- Improves device stability and security
- Miscellaneous performance improvements and other fixes
ZTE recommends that you remove the SD card before installing the update. The OTA is rolling out now, and should be available to all users in the next 48 hours. The build doesn't increment the Android version number — it's still at Android 7.1.1 Nougat — but with ZTE's release cadence, the Android 7.1.2 update shouldn't be too far away now.
Already installed the update? How are you liking the changes?
