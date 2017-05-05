Opera Max gets much better at optimizing data.

Opera has rolled out an update for its data compression utility that should make it easier for you to cut down on data while using Facebook. Opera Max 3.0 offers an all new design along with better data management tools, and the ability to use a mobile web version of Facebook from within the app's interface.

Opera Max gives you a detailed list of your Wi-Fi and mobile data usage habits on a per-app basis, giving you an idea as to what services are consuming a lot of data. The app will also show tips to extend your data usage, and as the service routes all traffic through its own servers, you'll get an additional layer of security when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.

With Facebook's own app being notorious for consuming vast amounts of data and your phone's battery, it's a better bet to switch to the web version built into Opera Max if you're looking to cut down on your data usage.

Interested in taking a look? Download Opera Max 3.0 from the Play Store and let us know what you think of the service in the comments.