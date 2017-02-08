One percent of a billion isn't nothing, but Nougat is still frustratingly hard to come by.

Android 7.x Nougat is now on 1.2% of active Android phones, according to the latest numbers from Google. That's up 0.5% from last month, which may not seem like a lot but it's the biggest one-month jump since the platform was made official last August. That's thanks to big-name updates from companies like Huawei, Samsung, LG and more.

But older versions like Marshmallow, at 30.7%, are still far more ubiquitous — it even increased 1.1% over last month! Other versions, like Lollipop, KitKat and most flavors of Jelly Bean, are all down from January, but not enough to make any significant difference. The reality is that fragmentation is still very much a thing on Android, and that 35.2% of devices are still running software from 2013 or earlier.

With the Galaxy S7 expected to receive Nougat in volume this quarter, that number of Android 7.x-based phones should shoot up again in March, but it will be a long time before it approaches anything close to what we're seeing from holdouts like Jelly Bean and KitKat.