One percent of a billion isn't nothing, but Nougat is still frustratingly hard to come by.
Android 7.x Nougat is now on 1.2% of active Android phones, according to the latest numbers from Google. That's up 0.5% from last month, which may not seem like a lot but it's the biggest one-month jump since the platform was made official last August. That's thanks to big-name updates from companies like Huawei, Samsung, LG and more.
But older versions like Marshmallow, at 30.7%, are still far more ubiquitous — it even increased 1.1% over last month! Other versions, like Lollipop, KitKat and most flavors of Jelly Bean, are all down from January, but not enough to make any significant difference. The reality is that fragmentation is still very much a thing on Android, and that 35.2% of devices are still running software from 2013 or earlier.
With the Galaxy S7 expected to receive Nougat in volume this quarter, that number of Android 7.x-based phones should shoot up again in March, but it will be a long time before it approaches anything close to what we're seeing from holdouts like Jelly Bean and KitKat.
Reader comments
LG get your act together with the G4 update
Upgrade to the G5. If they do update the G4 to Nougat it isn't going to happen for a long time.
Point is it is a marketing standpoint. Every company does it on purpose so they can get people to upgrade to their newer current model phones.
Dont understand how KK and LP are still being used on devices
It is simple...People buy budget phones, they do the things that are wanted, and these people do not know or care about updates. I would imagine that many people never even look in settings to see Check For Updates.
My kids have a budget phone with Nougat.
Because you know about these things. That has no influence on a large number of phone users that just buy something cheap and keep it until it dies.
Hence why I finally bought a Google phone. Best decision I ever made.
Funny how they stopped reporting Honeycomb a while back. Maybe my old Revue is the last device left running it?? Haha.
It may not help much but they should stop reporting on G and I and possibly J. And google should promo folks to turn in a working version of these phones to get a google play gift cards..:)
I got nougat on my Axon 7 super happy and phone is working great