Android 7.1.1 Nougat is now available in the beta build for the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

OnePlus is currently rolling out a OxygenOS update to the beta channel that brings Android 7.1.1 Nougat to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 3T — and Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 3 — comes with several gallery improvements, including a new image editor, additional options for arranging your media, the ability to hide folders and individual images or videos, and more.

Here's a look at all the new changes, according to the changelog:

Upgraded to Android 7.1.1

New Shot on OnePlus wallpaper option

Gallery Improvements: New photo editor with watermark and photo straightening options Newly added media will be highlighted in Photos section Image location will be displayed on grid view Media can be grouped by month and year Folders and individual media can be hidden

General bug fixes

If you're having an issue using Android Pay on public transit in London, you'll be able to resolve it by updating to the latest version of the app from the Play Store. Other than that, there may be compatibility issues with a few third-party apps.

The changes are likely to make their way to the stable build soon, but if you can't wait to check out the improvements, you can download the build for the OnePlus 3T and the OnePlus 3 right away. Do note that if you switch to the beta builds, you'll have to perform a clean install of a stable release to continue receiving official OTA updates.