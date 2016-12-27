Bug fixes, transparent notifications, and no more errant reboots.

The fifth Nougat beta update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge to those enrolled in the Galaxy Beta program in the UK and South Korea. While there aren't any new feature additions, the update fixes the intermittent reboot issue, and has several stability improvements.

The update comes in at 301MB, and you'll be able to download it by heading into your phone's settings. According to SamMobile, the update also increases the transparency for lock screen notificaions.

At this point, Samsung will be looking to further refine the Nougat build before it gets ready for a public rollout. There's no clear timeline as to when that'll happen, but we should be hearing more from Samsung sometime next month.