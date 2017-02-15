LG shows off the G6's user interface in short teaser.
With the official unveil of the LG G6 just ten days away, LG is continuing to dish out additional details about the phone. The latest teaser video from the South Korean manufacturer shows off LG UX 6.0, the user interface that will make its way onto the G6. From the short video, it doesn't look like LG will make drastic changes to the UI elements, instead focusing on tailoring the interface to take advantage of the G6's 18:9 FullVision display.
LG has detailed changes to the camera app, which will introduce a Square Mode that will shoot images in 1:1 format, as well as a Food Mode that boosts colors and saturation when taking images of food. With the phone now able to shoot swuare images, you'll be able to stitch them together to create a Collage Wallpaper. Furthermore, the camera will be able to create GIFs from photos in your media library.
LG will unveil the G6 on February 26 at Mobile World Congress.
LG G6 OFFERS ULTIMATE USER CONVENIENCE AND PRODUCTIVITY WITH FULLVISION DISPLAY
SEOUL, Feb. 16, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) will feature its new mobile UX 6.0 in its upcoming G6 smartphone specifically customized to maximize the advantages of the device's expansive FullVision display. LG G6 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440) with an 18:9 screen ratio that almost entirely fills the front of the smartphone. The dimensions of the phone are ergonomically designed to ensure maximum comfort and compatibility with existing and upcoming digital content.
The phone's new UX maximizes the benefits of the FullVision display, providing the user with the ultimate convenience and advances, such as:
- Differentiated experience for viewing content such as video clips and web surfing
- Improved camera UX that maximizes the extra real estate provided by the 18:9 format display
- Smartly designed GUI (Graphical User Interface) that enables the opening of two perfectly square windows side by side, delivering a more productive, better multitasking experience
- A Differentiated Experience
The FullVision display in the LG G6 provides users with a new viewing experience. The large screen features an expanded top and bottom that allows users to view more information when surfing the web, or while reading e-books and provides a more immersive experience when users view videos or play games.
The LG G6 is expected to kick off an era of premium smartphones with 18:9 screen aspect ratios, which is why such a wide variety of films, apps and games tailored to the 18:9 aspect ratio is sharply rising. The smartphone includes a feature that allows users to view existing 16:9 ratio content easily in 18:9 format.
Enhanced Camera UX
The camera UX has been considerably enhanced thanks to the expansive 18:9 screen aspect ratio display in a way that increases the convenience and the fun. The expansive screen enables users to take and review photos simultaneously. LG UX 6.0 provides a Square Camera feature which divides the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares. With this, users can shoot images in 1:1 format – a popular format on social media apps such as Instagram – and review them in the adjacent window. There is also new shooting mode called Food Mode that delivers high color quality and saturation ideal for, well, food. Users can create GIF files by combining anywhere from 2 and 100 pictures in a loop.
Advanced Multi-tasking
The LG G6 takes advantage of the expansive 18:9 display in many ways. Open a call reception window next to the calendar app or the photo gallery at the same time as the message app. Multiple square photographs can be connected together and viewed as a Collage Wallpaper on the lock screen. Type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other. Inside the calendar app, turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right. The combinations are endless.
"The LG G6 with FullVision was inspired by the philosophy of experts in the movie industry who believe that an 18:9 ratio screen would be the best solution for viewing both old and new cinematic content in the digital age," said Juno Cho, president of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "We've not only embraced that philosophy in our newest smartphone but taken it to a whole new level by incorporating the 18:9 format in many other ways. I think users will appreciate the many ways we've made the LG G6 more productive."
The LG G6 with UX 6.0 will be introduced to audiences worldwide at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain on February 26.
Reader comments
Looks great teaser... UX looks fun and fresh
Here's to hoping a teardown reveals the end of bootlooping, I fear for third G4 daily.
Didn't see no mentions of the freezing and boot loops
I like Fruit Loops