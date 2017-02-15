LG shows off the G6's user interface in short teaser.

With the official unveil of the LG G6 just ten days away, LG is continuing to dish out additional details about the phone. The latest teaser video from the South Korean manufacturer shows off LG UX 6.0, the user interface that will make its way onto the G6. From the short video, it doesn't look like LG will make drastic changes to the UI elements, instead focusing on tailoring the interface to take advantage of the G6's 18:9 FullVision display.

LG has detailed changes to the camera app, which will introduce a Square Mode that will shoot images in 1:1 format, as well as a Food Mode that boosts colors and saturation when taking images of food. With the phone now able to shoot swuare images, you'll be able to stitch them together to create a Collage Wallpaper. Furthermore, the camera will be able to create GIFs from photos in your media library.

LG will unveil the G6 on February 26 at Mobile World Congress.