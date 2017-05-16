Instagram lands another blow in the battle for social media dominance.

A new update is rolling out for Instagram today which adds a bunch of new features — including a few more borrowed from Snapchat. The big new feature is face filters, which works just like Snapchat's version does, but will also work with other Instagram features like Boomerang. You're able to use either the rear or selfie cam, then send your recording or pics to friends via Instagram Direct or add it to your story.

The addition of face filters comes as little surprise. Love them or hate them, it seems like every social media app is adding these face filters these days — and they're even popping up in the photo apps of the latest phones.

Other new features added in the update include the ability to record videos and then play them in reverse (again, similar to Snapchat), as well as the ability to add hashtag stickers, or simply type a hashtag using regular text. Anyone watching your story will be able to tap the hashtags and explore other tagged posts. There's also a new eraser tool as well as a color fill tool, so you're able to snap a photo, cover it with a color and then use the eraser tool to creatively reveal parts of your photos.

Have you checked out these new features? Between Snapchat and Instagram, which platform do you prefer — or neither? Let us know in the comments!