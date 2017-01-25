Bezel-less "infinity display," 3.5mm jack, iris scanner, and DeX.

Yesterday, we heard that the Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835, with the handset expected to go on sale in the month of April. Citing anonymous sources, The Guardian has revealed additional details about Samsung's upcoming flagship, stating that the phone will feature a bezel-less "infinity" display.

According to The Guardian, the Galaxy S8 will be sold in variants with screen sizes between 5.0 and 6.0 inches, much like the Galaxy S7. However, unlike last year, both variants will sport dual curved screens, with the "infinity display" taking up most of the real estate at the front. Samsung will likely get rid of the home button altogether, and move the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone.

The iris scanning tech that debuted on the short-lived Galaxy Note 7 is also making a comeback, and the Galaxy S8 will retain the 3.5mm jack. The camera at the back is said to offer "built-in object recognition," and the phone is likely to come with 64GB of storage as standard, along with a microSD card slot, USB-C, and an AI assistant.

An interesting addition is a new desktop dock called DeX, which is said to offer a Continuum-like experience. By placing the Galaxy S8 on the dock, you'll be able to transform the handset into an "Android desktop computer," allowing it to be connected to a monitor, keyboard, and other hardware. Android isn't great as a full-fledged desktop replacement, and it'll be interesting to see how the South Korean company tackles the issue.

Overall, the Galaxy S8 is definitely turning out to be a very interesting device. The Guardian claims that the phone will be unveiled sometime in late March, with availability kicking off in April. What do you guys think of the latest leak?