Samsung is switching to on-screen navigation buttons for the first time.

Previous leaks of the Galaxy S8 gave us a look at the design of the upcoming flagship, and this time around, we're treated to a leaked image that highlights the front of the device. Unlike its predecessors, the Galaxy S8 won't have a home button up front, with Samsung switching to on-screen navigation buttons for the first time.

The image shows off a bottom bar that features the back button on the right. The lack of a home button suggests that Samsung is moving the fingerprint sensor to the back of the device, although its orientation to the right of the camera sensor doesn't seem ideal.

Even as Samsung is switching to on-screen buttons, it doesn't look like the company will adopt Google's approved layout for navigation keys. As for the legitimacy of the device in question, it looks remarkably similar to an earlier leak, so it looks like this could be the final design of the Galaxy S8. That said, we're still more than a month away from the launch of the handset — which is rumored to be March 29 — so a lot could change by then.