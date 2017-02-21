Samsung is switching to on-screen navigation buttons for the first time.
Previous leaks of the Galaxy S8 gave us a look at the design of the upcoming flagship, and this time around, we're treated to a leaked image that highlights the front of the device. Unlike its predecessors, the Galaxy S8 won't have a home button up front, with Samsung switching to on-screen navigation buttons for the first time.
The image shows off a bottom bar that features the back button on the right. The lack of a home button suggests that Samsung is moving the fingerprint sensor to the back of the device, although its orientation to the right of the camera sensor doesn't seem ideal.
Even as Samsung is switching to on-screen buttons, it doesn't look like the company will adopt Google's approved layout for navigation keys. As for the legitimacy of the device in question, it looks remarkably similar to an earlier leak, so it looks like this could be the final design of the Galaxy S8. That said, we're still more than a month away from the launch of the handset — which is rumored to be March 29 — so a lot could change by then.
Reader comments
Nice screen burn in claims coming
Of all my Samsung I've never had screen burn ....but then I don't leave my phone on 100% 24 /7 like they do at best buy . And nether does anyone else I know AMOLED is the wave of the future haven't you heard apple will be using the same technology in the s8
What are all of the indicators/sensors at the top? My S7 edge only has 2 plus the camera.
Iris scanner, infrared for iris scanner, led notification light, camera, and light/proximity sensors. Samsung will probably hide some of these into the color on the actual device
Nice screen real estate
I'm glad they don't copy what Google does and instead make decisions based on their own experience from user/usage data. I use the back button way more often than the recents button (use it rarely) so I highly prefer the back button on the easier to reach spot ... the right side.
I'm also wondering how long the recent apps button will stay at all. When I look at "normal" users most of them don't use it. For many it seems to be more natural / easy to just go back to the home screen and open the app from there. The recent button / cards menu doesn't seem to be intuitive enough. Maybe they should change the way it works by just switching back and forth between the current and the last app instead of confusing the average user with a full stack of cards.
Likewise. Thats the exact reason why i (and im assuming a lot of other galaxy fans) buy samsung phones because they dont just follow status quo. They try different things and i appreciate that
I use multitasking pane often, on both my phone and iPad.
Cant believe you don't use the recent apps button. what about switching between apps, closing down apps and using the multi tasking in nougat?
I still prefer Google's preferred layout even on my Lenovo P2 which allows you to change the button layout.
Huh?? I think you have it all wrong are maybe your thinking about your iPhone the resent app button has been a android staple since the beginning ARE at least with Samsung. I use it all the time ^^^
It does switch back and forth between the current and last app, just hit it twice.
It looks absurdly long/tall but then I first thought Thao of the Note 7 and my S7 Edge.
My first thoughts too. Hope the long thin phones do not become a common thing and wish manufacturers would keep with the 16:9 ratio.
People were bashing HTC for having on-screen buttons and they went back to capacitive buttons. Now they will praise Samsung for doing the same exact thing. What a wonderful world!
That's ridiculous. Nobody bashed HTC for onscreen buttons. Every major flagship has had on screen buttons since forever. That's what people want.
Then you were not on the internet when HTC got so much hatred for doing that. Why do you think they went back to capacitive buttons on the HTC 10?
I was thinking the same thing when I first saw that it was gonna have on screen
6.2 in of all screen in Pearl black take my money
So the screen is still curved and even the borders of it are rounded (as the g6)!? That's just plain hideous...
Yes the screen is curved ....duh where have you been the last 6 month they made that announcement from the beginning
Most Android phones sold have the back button on the right hand side. However this is Android so give us choice. Let us have onscreen buttons that we can swap between left and right even if we have capacitive buttons. And if we do have capacitive buttons let us swap those like Xiaomi and OnePlus.
The new Samsung will have capacitive buttons so just switch it what's the problem
Phone looks oddly huge.. Hope it's just the angle the photo is clicked.. Thou looking forward to S8 G6 and Nokia 8...