I just spammed all of my friends and family to install an app I had just uninstalled.
Installing new apps is a part of the job. It is rare that I will go through a whole day without deciding to check out an app I haven't heard of before, and a lot of my friends will recommend stuff either for my opinion or to share a new cool thing. It's rare that a new app finds a permanent home on my phone, but I like trying new things so I usually dive in without a ton of research.
Today that had an unfortunate side effect, and it's actually part of a nasty spam wave hitting Facebook right now.
I got a notification from a friend to try out Chatous via Facebook. Tapping the link takes me right to the Play Store, where I see it is a messaging app that lets you talk with random people in your immediate physical area. It's a simple enough app; you see a bubble with an avatar on it show up in a radar and tap to interact. There's very little personal information shared in the account creation process, making it easy to be fairly anonymous while enjoying a conversation that could very well end in discovering shared interests with a local person. Overall, not the worst idea.
I quickly sent a message to my friends asking them to ignore it.
During the account setup process, Chatous pings your Facebook account and asks if you want to invite your friends into the app. I have never once in the history of ever wanted to do this, so I quickly dismissed the screen and went on to test some of the features of the app. There was only one person in my area using the app, and he seemed mostly interested in showing me photos of dog genitals, so I moved to uninstall the app. Alongside my Uninstall Complete notification was a new notification from Facebook, where a friend was asking me for more information about this app I had just sent them.
That's right, even though I explicitly told this app to leave my friends alone, every single one of them got a notification from me inviting them to install this app.
I quickly sent a message to my friends asking them to ignore the previous notification and stay away from the app, and that's when I saw this was not an isolated incident. Some of my friends had been getting this recommendation from others all day long, and a little further research revealed this was not isolated to Chatous. This is a common UI trick designed to spam people into installing your app, and the origin of the spam isn't even aware this is happening unless someone tells them.
There's not much that can be done about this right now, aside from letting your friends know not to trust app recommendations on Facebook, even from trusted friends. This user-hostile experience is an unfortunate form of notification spam that gets used because it works, and it's the kind of thing that keeps people from trying any new apps at all.
Reader comments
And that's I don't use the FB app and have ad block. FB Is trash. Yes I use it to keep in touch occasionally but it has become a complete clusterfluck with no guidance. So glad I made the choice to strictly use the mobile website with ad block. I see crap app suggestion all the time and hated it. Atleast I know to never be interested in this if a notification comes from a friend.
Sorry, I'm confused. What IS the UI trick? You mention what happened, and refer to it as a common UI trick, but never get into specifically what it was that happened that tricked you? If it's just the fact that it ignored your refusal to send it to your friends, that sounds like way more than a UI trick. Is it that perhaps it was weirdly worded in a way that you had to actively choose to NOT send it to them and by closing it you inadvertently agreed? I'd just like to know what I'm supposed to be looking out for.
I think he would have had to click deselect all before leaving the recommendation screen. It looks like the UI is defining invites as more of a setting that periodically pings your FB friends (your friend John likes this thing) rather than like a one time share feature.
If you were to keep the app installed, and keep those friends selected, and the app has the right permissions (device side and FB side), it will probably keep on saying that you like the app. It might even be worth going into FB app preferences in FBs settings to make sure that it isn't listed in your apps (like Farmville back in the day).
I closed my account completely months ago as friends and family can keep up with me the old way of calling and SMS. Facebook has become a useless social data mining app. People need to get back to the reality of actually talking to someone in real life.
Alternately, stop using the FB app because it is hot garbage. Use Metal instead
I'm glad I said no when it popped up for me. I don't wanna talk to the people next to me usually, why would I wanna talk to the people in my area. You mean to tell me a seasoned veteran fell for this without research.
I deleted my FB account back on March of '14 and I haven't missed it at all. What a freaking time waster FB is. The data mining, the hidden psychology data, the spam and other crap. I'm glad I got out...