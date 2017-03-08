Existing HBO subscribers will get a $5 bill credit for 12 months.

AT&T has rolled out a "loyalty reward" to existing DirecTV Now subscribers. Starting today, all subscribers on "Go Big" and "Gotta Have It" plans will receive a year's worth of HBO access for free, and those that have already subscribed to HBO will receive a $5 bill credit for 12 months.

Those on "Live a Little" and "Just Right" plans will receive a $5 bill credit for six months. AT&T has mentioned that all current subscribers as of March 6 will be eligible for the promotion, and the carrier has started sending out emails to customers:

You're getting HBO included with your existing package through March 7, 2018. You literally don't need to do a single thing other than enjoy all of HBO with unlimited access to the most entertaining movies, addictive series, family favorites and more. Simply put, we want to thank you for being one of our most valuable customers and coming on this unprecedented journey with us. We're dedicated to making DIRECTV NOW the best streaming entertainment product in the industry, and because of you, we're on our way. So go on, keep enjoying the huge library of the best entertainment with unlimited access to all of HBO—anytime, anywhere.

If you're a DirecTV Now subscriber and don't see HBO yet in the channel guide, fret not, as it looks like the addition may take up to 24 hours.

The launch of DirecTV Now was plagued with performance issues, but AT&T has committed to improving the overall quality to make the streaming service a viable contender to the likes of PlayStation Vue and Sling TV. Free access to HBO for a year is one way to incentivize customers to stick with the streaming service. With YouTube TV also on the horizon, the live TV streaming segment is getting crowded, and AT&T is doing all it can to convince customers to continue paying for its service.

