A convertible with a big price tag.

Asus has announced the latest in its popular line of Chromebooks, the Flip C302, with a $500 price tag and all USB-C ports. Like Apple and, increasingly, the competition, Asus has decided to do away with full-sized USB-A ports in favor of the smaller, more versatile USB-C standard.

The Flip C302 features a hinge that allows the 12.5-inch screen to fold all the way back into a tablet form, while the 1080p touchscreen should be great for Android apps on the go. Inside, a last-gen Intel Core m3 chip, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage power the two USB-C ports, 3.5mm headphone jack and, thankfully, microSD card slot. While certainly not the most beastly of Chromebooks, the Flip has earned its place as the most versatile, and with this new spec sheet, one of the most future-proof. No word on battery life, but it should last upwards of 10 hours on a charge with its 39 Whr battery. And at 2.65lbs, it's not a lot of extra weight to carry around.

The Chromebook Flip C302 is available today in the U.S. for $499. Who's biting?

See at Asus