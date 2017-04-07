The company details what using LastPass will be like in Android's next tasty iteration.

Do you use LastPass? And do you plan to use Android O on your device? In a lengthy blog post, LastPass detailed what to expect from the password manager now that Android will offer auto-fill capabilities across the entire operating system.

From its blog:

Here at LastPass, the hands-down, most-exciting part of Android O is Autofill APIs. Users running Android O will save tons of typing time and stay more organized thanks to Autofill APIs. Autofill More than Passwords Using LastPass on Android makes you more secure, but it also saves you time. You don't have to spend time typing lengthy passwords in your browser or your favorite apps. Autofill APIs are going to let us save you even more time on your Android device, because we'll be able to help you fill in more than just passwords. The Autofill Framework lets apps like LastPass recognize credit card forms and addresses as you come across them. If you've got that information stored in your vault, we'll be able to safely fill it for you. As an example, let's say you're treating yourself to a new pair of headphones. You open the Amazon app, and to sign in, you'll just tap on the screen to unlock LastPass and we'll show you the matching sites in your vault. You find the right headphones, put them in your cart, and go to checkout. Do you want to ship them to work, or to the house? Tap again, and we'll present you with the addresses you've stored in LastPass. Which credit card do you want to use? Tap again, choose your Amazon Visa, and voila, you're two days away from new headphones. As long as they're in LastPass, you'll never have to type an address or a credit card number again. Performance and Security Improvements In addition to the time savings, we anticipate other performance improvements as well. Today, LastPass relies on Android's accessibility features to identify password fields we can help you fill. The accessibility approach has two drawbacks which we believe Autofill will address: (1) it's more processor-intensive, counteracting the time we want to save our users, and (2) it requires that users grant us extra permissions. The Autofill Framework is purpose-built to allow apps like LastPass to fill eligible forms on a user's behalf, and nothing else. We believe strongly in user privacy and security, and we're happy to see Google introduce this method for safer, more efficient browsing.

Overall, you'll be able to choose LastPass's virtual vault to store your passwords, credit card information, and oft-used addresses. The service will extend its abilities to the entire operating system, as per Android O's autofill mechanism.

It's unclear yet just how it will work on Android O, but it sounds like you'll be able to choose LastPass as the default password manager, which is nice if you're particularly invested in an account with the company. 1Password recently announced it would do the same.