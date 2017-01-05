Kyocera's latest rugged phone has a built-in action camera.

Kyocera unveiled the DuraForce Pro back in August, and the phone is now up for sale at Verizon for $408 outright or $17 per month for 24 months.

The latest in Kyocera's range of rugged phones, the DuraForce Pro offers a wide-angle view action camera that shoots at 1080p. The body itself is shockproof, drop-proof, and dustproof, and can withstand being submerged in water up to two meters for 30 minutes. It also has the MIL-STD-810 rating for protection against dust, shock, extreme temperatures, vibration, humidity, and more.

In terms of the hardware, the DuraForce Pro features a 5-inch Full HD display with a Sapphire Shield coating that's exclusive to Verizon, octa-core Snapdragon 617, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot, 13MP rear camera with 135-degree field of view, 5MP front shooter, and a 3200mAh battery. There's a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the side, and you'll be able to operate the screen with gloves on.

On the software side of things, it runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Overall, the DuraForce Pro is a great choice if you're in the market for a rugged device with a slew of features. The phone is also up for sale at AT&T for $418 or $13.97 a month for 30 months. If you're a Sprint customer, you'll be able to pick it up for $432 outright or $18 a month for 24 months.