We now have launch dates for this year's biggest flagships.
A report out of Korea's ET News suggests Samsung and LG have finalized the launch dates for their upcoming flagships. The publication states that the Galaxy S8 — which is rumored to be unveiled in New York on March 29 — will be launching globally on April 21, while the LG G6 is slated to become available on March 10 following an unveil at Mobile World Congress later this week.
An earlier report said that the LG G6 will launch on March 9 in South Korea, with a U.S. debut planned for April 7. With Samsung skipping MWC this year and launching the Galaxy S8 at a later date, LG has a 42-day head start, and the potential to steal much-needed market share away from its fiercest rival.
ET News also states that Samsung originally intended to launch the Galaxy S8 on April 14 in its home market following a week of pre-orders, but ultimately moved the date to April 21 to ensure adequate stock of the device is available at launch. The latest estimates suggest the Galaxy S8 will be going up for pre-order in Korea on April 13.
Both handsets have leaked extensively in recent weeks, giving us a detailed look at what to expect from the South Korean manufacturers this year. The LG G6 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD+ 2:1 display, 13MP dual cameras, water resistance, 32-bit Quad DAC, and a Snapdragon 821 SoC.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8 is likely to be offered in two variants: a standard 5.8-inch model and an S8+ with a 6.2-inch display. The phones will feature thin bezels up front, with Samsung getting rid of the home button to make room for the "infinity" display. The phones will instead sport on-screen navigation buttons, a 12MP dual pixel camera at the back, IP68 dust and water resistance, and will be the first to run Qualcomm's latest 10nm Snapdragon 835
Reader comments
If the G6 is actually March 10th, that would be inside the return window for anyone who bought the V20 or S7 on T-Mobile's $360 deal yesterday
If this is true, LG is learning their lesson from the terrible launch window of the V20.
Not by much.
LG has always launched their devices much earlier in Korea, and the V20 was the same.
If LG had completely learned their lesson, they would launch the device in the US and globally not long after March 10th.
Yeah, that April 7 date would have been such a wasted opportunity for LG. March 10th is the only way to go if they want to get an advantage over Samsung.
I think both phones looks very similar... Thou lgs pricing will be very important... LG should be 200$ below Samsung if they want market share...
200$? Don't hold your breath. 50$ less maybe.
With my luck, I'll finally receive the Nougat update on my unlocked S7 Edge on April 20th. Have 1 day to enjoy it, then upgrade on the 21st.
Lg will have it's 5 minutes of fame but that's about it I. think we all know who's the 800 pound gorilla in the Android world the s8 will be so new and different from any s series we've ever seen. It'll be to easy to over look the LG
If you want good audio output quality and awesome camera setups the LG is the way to go.
Once LG sorts out their JPEG processing.
Could still be better because they tend to be too aggressive with their noise-reduction at times.
I've enjoyed my ZTEMAXPRO it's nothing compared to these guys. I wish I could get either but I can't.