A flash drive with more storage than your desktop.

At CES, Kingston announced the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, a USB flash drive that offers 2TB of storage. The drive features a case made out of zinc-alloy for improved durability, and the storage capacity means you can carry over 70 hours' worth of 4K video in your pocket.

The DataTraveler Ultimate GT is USB 3.1 Gen 1 compatible, so you'll need to connect it to a dongle if you're using a device that has USB-C ports (like the new ASUS Chromebook Flip 2). The flash drive will be available in February in 1TB and 2TB storage configurations, and as of now, there's no mention of retail pricing.