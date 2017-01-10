Looking to pick up a Mate 9 and want to keep it protected while showing it off? If so, you'll want to check out Ringke's Fusion series case, which offers a thin clear layer of protection for just $5 right now. You'll be able to pick from a couple of different variants of the case which add a bit of color to the border, but the back on all of them is clear. The case will prevent your phone from getting scratches and dings, as well as protect the edges during a minor fall.

This time around the coupon codes should work for items both fulfilled by Amazon and the seller, but if you are having issues with the codes try picking the option with fulfillment from the seller.

If you are looking to purchase a Mate 9 and want something basic to keep it protected, this is the case for you. Which color option will you end up with? Let us know in the comments!

