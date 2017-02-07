When you are driving your focus should be on the road ahead and not a phone in your hands. Put the phone down somewhere safe with Spigen's great universal car mount for just $15 right now with coupon code GDFXMVUF. Being universal, the mount will work with a huge variety of phones, and getting your phone in it is simple thanks to its one-touch technology. This allows for the phone to easily lock in place without you having to fool around with it and the suction cup is strong and versatile, so you can find the perfect place for it in your car.

Stop holding your phone, or setting it on the seat only to have it fly onto the floor, and instead grab one of these. Safety is important, so stop delaying and use coupon code GDFXMVUF for the full savings.

See at Amazon

For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home goods, apparel and more, visit Thrifter now!